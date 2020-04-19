Lucky Kerry punter scoops €9.7m in last night’s lotto win

Lotto players in Kerry are urged to check their numbers after one punter swooped a staggering €9.7m in last night’s Lotto jackpot win.

The lucky ticketholder had the winning numbers 04, 09, 15, 27, 29, 34, with bonus number 17 and is €9,772,175 richer today.

This is the fourth Lotto jackpot winner of 2020 and more than €40m has been won in prizes, with seven new millionaires created.

The name of the shop where the winning ticket was sold will be revealed in the coming days.

Three players in Carlow, Dublin and Galway also won a share of of €109,359 after falling one number short of jackpot.

The lucky players will win €36,453 each, sharing the €109,359 Lotto Match 5 + Bonus prize.

These tickets were sold at Flynn’s Spar Garage in Tullow, Co. Carlow, News N Choose in Loughrea, Co. Galway and the Spar store in Drimnagh, Dublin 12.

“With a jackpot win of this amount, it is important that we take some time to inform the winning retailer and of course to give the winning ticketholder the time and space they need to let this amazing win to sink in so we will be announcing the winning store in the coming days,” said a Lotto spokesperson.

All players are encouraged to check their tickets.

“We encourage all of our Lotto players who purchased a ticket for Saturday’s Lotto draw to check their tickets carefully.”

Lotto advised to sign the back of the ticket if it has won a big prize.

“If you are one of the lucky winners of any of last night’s big prizes, please sign the back of the ticket and contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie, and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize when it is safe to do so,” said the spokesperson.

The National Lottery has extended the period of time that winners can claim their prizes.

Winners of Lotto and Lotto Plus, Lotto 54321, EuroMillions and EuroMillions Plus, Telly Bingo, Daily Millions and Daily Millions Plus draws from 9th January 2020 until draws in the week 5th July 2020 now have an extra three months in which they can claim their prize.

Online Editors