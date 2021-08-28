Lucky Cork punter lands €500k in Friday’s Euromillions

One Euromillions Plus player in Cork is half a million euro richer this morning as they landed the plus jackpot.

The individual has not yet made contact with the National Lottery and it has not yet been revealed where the winning ticket was sold in the county.

The winning numbers were: 01, 14, 19, 21 and 38.

The National Lottery is urging anyone who purchased a Euromillions Plus ticket in Cork yesterday to check their ticket carefully.

There were also ten Irish winners of the €5,000 raffle prize, which is confined to Ireland only.

The Euromillions jackpot of close to €50m was not won, while 55,000 tickets purchased in Ireland won a prize of some value.

Wednesday’s Lotto jackpot of close to €12m was agonisingly close to falling into the hands of two players in Longford and Wicklow.

The tickets, bought in Granard and Bray, were just one number away from landing the jackpot, but will ticket owners will share the second largest prize of €123,546, after matching five numbers and the bonus.

The Lotto is asking people who purchased tickets in these towns to check them carefully.

