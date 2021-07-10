Lucky Cavan winner scoops €500,000 EuroMillions prize

People in Cavan who played the EuroMillions are being urged to check their tickets today after someone in the county scooped the €500,000 EuroMillions Plus top prize in last night’s draw. The winning ticket was purchased on Wednesday at the Daybreak shop on the Dublin Road in Kingscourt in the county.

The winning EuroMillions Plus numbers for last night’s draw were: 01, 08, 13, 38, 40.

The National Lottery said the winner should sign the back of their ticket and to get in touch with them in order to claim their prize.

“This is the biggest prize amount that we have ever sold so there’s lots of excitement in our store today,” said Daybreak store manager Paul Kelly.

“Before last night’s win, the largest prize amount that we had was just over €265,000 for a Match 5 + 1 Lucky star prize in August of last year. We have quite a lot of local customers who come into us regularly so it’s great to think that someone in the community may have come in to a nice bit of luck this weekend. We are all delighted for the lucky winner and wish them all the best with their win.”

The winner of the €500,000 EuroMillions Plus top prize will have the choice to go public with their good luck or to stay anonymous.

There was no winner of last night’s €17 million EuroMillions jackpot, but more than 50,000 players in Ireland won prizes across the EuroMillions and EuroMillions Plus games the company said, and Tuesday’s jackpot is now set to increase to an estimated €25 million.