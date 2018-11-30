A Dublin woman’s visit to hospital for an x-ray yielded a pre-Christmas windfall after she won €36,000 on a EuroMillions ticket she bought in the hospital shop.

A Dublin woman’s visit to hospital for an x-ray yielded a pre-Christmas windfall after she won €36,000 on a EuroMillions ticket she bought in the hospital shop.

Lucky break as Dubliner nets €36,000 on ticket she bought after having an x-ray

The winner had an appointment in Beaumont Hospital for a routine x-ray and she popped into the hospital shop on the way out to get her ticket for Tuesdays EuroMillions Draw.

The woman turned out to be doubly lucky as her x-ray came up all clear and she she also bagged €36,001.

She was one of three lucky winners in Lotto HQ today with a couple from Kildare scoring €50,000 on a Scratch card and a player from Monaghan also picking up €25,000 on a Scratch Card.

Speaking in the National Lottery Winner’s Room today, the Dublin woman said: “I had a routine x-ray and thankfully the results were good, but I was afraid I would forget to buy my EuroMillions ticket If I waited until I got home so I bought it in the hospital shop.

"I got my husband to check the numbers on the National Lottery App that night and he said ‘I think you’re after winning something on that’.

"I would have been happy with a couple of hundred Euro but when he said it was more than 36 thousand I nearly fell off the chair.

"I could have been back in Beaumont,” the winner joked.

Meanwhile, a lucky husband and wife from Co Kildare picked up the €50,000 top prize on the €5 All Cash Platinum scratch card.

The winning ticket was sold at Petit’s Supermarket in Athy, Co. Kildare.

Incredibly, the husband only bought the winning ticket because he had won a €5 prize on the previous night’s Lotto draw, and he decided to try his luck by reinvesting his prize on a National Lottery scratch card.

The timing of the win could not have come at a better time for the happy couple who plan to spend their winnings on a new car and some home renovations.

Online Editors