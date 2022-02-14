Lucky 17 – the roll call of Ireland’s Euromillions winners

Dublin Bus Euromillions winners arrive at the National Lottery office following their win. Photo: Mark Condren

Limerick native Dolores McNamara scooped the Euromillions jackpot of €115 million in 2005. Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins Photos

Larkin’s Gala Service Station, Killaloe, Co Clare, was revealed as the spot that sold Friday’s Euromillions jackpot ticket worth €30,928,078. Photo: MacInnes Photography

ONE lucky Irish person is looking forward to the future with all the trappings of wealth after scooping the Euromillions jackpot of €30.9 million.

The winner – whose identity has not yet been made public – joins an exclusive club of Irish Euromillions winners that now numbers 17.

Here is the roll call of the lucky 17.

Dolores McNamara (July 2005)

Ireland’s first winner of the jackpot scooped a whopping €115 million, which was a record at the time.

Dolores McNamara’s massive windfall catapulted her straight into the list of the Ireland’s 100 richest people.

Read More

The mother-of-six, who was working as a part-time cleaning lady, attracted huge media attention.

At the time, Ms McNamara and her husband Adrian lived in a modest semi-detached home on St Patrick’s Road in Limerick.

Since the win, she has spent €3.5 million on Lough Derg Hall in Clare, along with houses for all her children.

Expand Close Limerick native Dolores McNamara scooped the Euromillions jackpot of €115 million in 2005. Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins Photos / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Limerick native Dolores McNamara scooped the Euromillions jackpot of €115 million in 2005. Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins Photos

Anonymous (July 2008)

A lucky couple from Co Tipperary won a €15 million jackpot in July 2008 with a ticket bought in Carrick-on-Suir.

Family joy (June 2009)

A family syndicate shared the jackpot with a British winner, taking home over €29.4 million with a ticket they purchased in Dublin. Both groups remained anonymous.

Dublin delight (June 2013)

A winning ticket sold in Beaumont, Dublin, split the prize with a winner from Belgium in June 2013, with each ticket winning almost €94 million.

The winner stayed anonymous but said in a statement that they were excited about the new opportunities open to them. They instantly became one of Ireland’s 100 richest people.

A glorious mistake (September 2013)

A young man from the southeast shared a jackpot of over €25 million with a player in Spain, taking home over €12.8 million.

The anonymous winner admitted after his win that he had marked the number 32 by mistake and said: “I wouldn’t mind making a few more of those mistakes.”

‘Overwhelming’ (April 2014)

A jackpot prize worth €15 million was claimed on a ticket sold in Castlebar, Co Mayo. The family wished to stay anonymous.

They had been playing for a number of years and said the result was “overwhelming”. Then-Taoiseach Enda Kenny called into Staunton’s Costcutter on Main Street to say congratulations to those in the shop that sold the ticket.

Syndicate success (September 2014)

A syndicate from Dublin took home €86.7 million with a ticket sold in Centra, Ballybrack in September 2014. The shop owner told the media at the time that he knew the winners, but he never gave up their identities.

Just the ticket (January 2016)

A group of friends picked up €66 million in January 2016 from a ticket sold in the Eason store in the Fairgreen Shopping Centre, Co Carlow.

Bus drivers’ delight (July 2016)

Also in 2016, a syndicate of 22 Dublin Bus drivers won a €23.8 million jackpot in July. They arrived in a double-decker to collect their cheques and said they would all be back at work the next day, despite picking up a cool million-plus each.

Most of the group, aged between 36 to 63, wanted to remain anonymous. However, a few members of the group revealed their identity including Mayo native John Brady and Dubliner David Doherty.

Craig Shearer, another one of the lucky winners, said winning the lotto after beating leukaemia was like winning twice. The ticket was sold in O’Hanlon’s Portarlington.

Expand Close Dublin Bus Euromillions winners arrive at the National Lottery office following their win. Photo: Mark Condren / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dublin Bus Euromillions winners arrive at the National Lottery office following their win. Photo: Mark Condren

Nice work if you can get it (January 2017)

A Dublin work syndicate claimed the €88.5 million Euromillions jackpot. The winning ticket was sold at the Applegreen Service Station on the M1 Northbound in Lusk, Co Dublin.

The west awakens (July 2017)

A syndicate from the west of Ireland won a €29 million Euromillions jackpot. The ticket was sold in Garryduff XL Store on Pound Road, Castlebar in Co Mayo.

38.9 million reasons to be happy (December 2017)

A small family syndicate from Dublin won €38.9 million on a ticket purchased in The Village Shop in Malahide Shopping Centre.

Happy colleagues (June 2018)

32 colleagues from Stakelums Hardware store in Thurles, Co Tipperary shared a €17 million jackpot with a ticket they purchased at Eason’s Store in Thurles Shopping Centre.

Family fortune (February 2019)

The Naul Family Syndicate won €175.4 million on a ticket sold in Reilly’s Daybreak in Naul, Co. Dublin.

Kings of Castlebar (February 2020)

A Co Mayo family shared the €17 million jackpot thanks to a ticket they purchased at Mulroy’s Londis Store in Castlebar.

Tidy jackpot (July 2020)

An online player in Dublin scooped a €49.5 million jackpot, which they won with a €2.50 normal play ticket.

That’ll do nicely (February 2022)

Ireland’s latest winner has pocketed a cheque for €30.9 million and lottery bosses are urging players to check their tickets carefully.

Read More



