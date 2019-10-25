A teenage schoolboy with a serious disability has turned the tables on his teachers, educating them on the daily barriers faced by a wheelchair user.

Luca (15) challenges teachers to sit in his chair for one day

Luca Pezzillo (15), who has Duchenne muscular dystrophy, asked some of his able-bodied teachers to navigate their way around Presentation College, Bray, in a wheelchair for a day.

His transition year experiment has produced remarkable insights, said Pat Gregory, principal of the Co Wicklow school.

"It has been very humbling and emotional," he said.

Luca said he was interested in raising awareness of the practical accessibility issues wheelchair users face.

Teacher Yvonne Rossiter said she underestimated how limiting the experience would be.

Teachers Ger Fleming and Yvonne Rossiter. Photo: Chris Doyle

"Take for instance making a cup of tea - which is also impossible to carry - or reaching items you would think are longer than they are and carrying bags," she said.

"I had to really rely on asking for help which, when you are with people you know and are comfortable with was fine, but I can only imagine it would be a very different experience if it was relying on a member of the public.

"Another strange experience was when you engaged in a conversation, you had to strain to look up while talking to them while they were physically looking down on you, which was very unusual.

"I was unaware just how narrow doorways are, despite reaching the regulated width.

"In terms of teaching I was unable to photocopy class material as I was unable to reach the photocopier and had to rely on the students to give out what material I could organise as I was unable to manoeuvre around my class," she said.

"I am very glad I participated in the experience and one I will not forget as it really put things into perspective."

Another teacher, Peter Kiely, admitted that his "eyes were opened to the daily struggles Luca and other wheelchair users must face".

"With only one disabled toilet in the school, located a fair distance away from my classroom, I would have to structure my toilet breaks when I was free during the day which as you can imagine would be extremely difficult and frustrating," he said.

"If another wheelchair user was using the bathroom it would only add to delays. It could also be quite embarrassing as urgent access just wasn't an option.

"The day as a whole was difficult but I always knew I would be able to return to my normal routine once the bell went."

Eoin O Braonain, another of his teachers, who good-naturedly took up the challenge, said tasks such as using the microwave for lunch became difficult and almost dangerous.

"Without the help of other staff members I would have found these tasks quite difficult," he said.

"Constantly having to look up and being talked down to was very odd and took a little of authority teachers naturally have away from me. It certainly opened my eyes about the forward planning necessary."

Eoin Gantley found he was tired after his day wheeling himself around. "It was all because of having to think about manoeuvring during the school day."

Luca's inspiring idea is now being taken up by fellow pupils.

Irish Independent