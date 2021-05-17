Luas services disrupted due to a power failure 

Luas red line services have been affected this morning due to a power failure.

There are currently no services between Belgard and Blackhorse.

There is also limited service from The Point to Blackhorse and from Belgard to Tallaght/ Saggart.

Travel Update, Luas Red Line. Due to power failure there are no services operating between Belgard and Blackhorse and a Limited service between Tallaght/Saggart and Belgard and between Blackhorse and The Point. Luas tickets valid on @dublinbusnews — Luas (@Luas) May 17, 2021

Due to the disruption, Luas tickets are valid on Dublin Bus.

Luas has apologised to passengers for any inconvenience, and said it does not expect a full return of services for a number of hours.