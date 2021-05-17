| 7.7°C Dublin

Luas services disrupted due to a power failure 

Ciara O'Loughlin

Luas red line services have been affected this morning due to a power failure. 

There are currently no services between Belgard and Blackhorse. 

There is also limited service from The Point to Blackhorse and from Belgard to Tallaght/ Saggart. 

Due to the disruption, Luas tickets are valid on Dublin Bus. 

Luas has apologised to passengers for any inconvenience, and said it does not expect a full return of services for a number of hours. 

