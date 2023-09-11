Luas Red Line services resume with delays following collision between tram and car as woman hospitalised

Luas Red Line services have resumed with delays following an incident on the line in Dublin city centre this evening.

“Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of an incident on the Luas line at Benburb Street earlier this evening,” a garda spokesperson said.

“A woman has since been taken to the Mater Misericordiae Hospital for treatment.”

A collision between a car and a tram on Benburb Street this afternoon resulted in delays to services.

In a travel update after 6pm, a spokesperson said Luas tickets were valid on Dublin Bus for the duration of this disruption.

“Please be advised Red Line services have reopened with delays following incident at Museum. Our teams are working to resume normal service,” they said.

Firefighter/paramedics from Phibsborough, North Strand and Tara Street fire stations are finishing on scene at a tram/car road traffic collision in Smithfield.



🚦Delays on approach@DCCTraffic pic.twitter.com/NRG3QREjrs — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) September 11, 2023

All Green Line services are operating normally, the spokesperson added.

“The lift at Broombridge is out of service. We apologise for any inconvenience caused. All other lifts and escalators are in full working order,” they said.

Following the incident this afternoon, Luas passengers were told to expect delays until services returned to normal scheduling.

Gardaí and firefighters from Phibsborough, North Strand and Tara Street fire stations attended the scene shortly after 1pm.

A photo of the collision shared by Dublin Fire Brigade shows how the front of a Luas tram was scratched and damaged during the incident.

A garda spokesperson confirmed that gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the collision this afternoon.

“There was no reports of any serious injuries. The road and line has since fully reopened to traffic,” they added.