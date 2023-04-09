Luas operator Transdev was warned last year its contract was in doubt unless it addressed crucial failings

The operator of Dublin’s Luas system was warned its contract to operate and maintain the light rail network might not be extended because of problems with tram maintenance, infrastructure, and customer communication.

A presentation to the board of Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) said major improvements were needed in seven separate areas of concern and needed to be resolved by the end of last year.

In the presentation last October, the TII board was told the pandemic had been challenging for Transdev, which operates the Luas network. However, it said many of the performance issues had been down to “inadequate staffing levels resulting in low levels of productivity and performance in many areas”.

As part of discussions on improving Luas services in Dublin, monthly meetings took place between TII and the company to review progress.

The presentation said: “TII advised Transdev that if they failed to improve performance and achieve the seven objectives by the end of 2022, TII management would not be in a position to recommend granting the contractual extension .”

According to the briefing, Transdev had made good progress on four of the objectives, including vehicle maintenance and vehicle repair.

However, progress was reported to be slow on “infrastructure maintenance” and other contractual obligations, including responding to requests for information. Delays on vehicle reliability were also flagged.

The presentation, which was released under freedom of information, acknowledged Transdev was continuing to make progress in all areas. A decision was made that the deadline for meeting all seven objectives set out by TII would be extended until the end of June.

A spokeswoman for Transdev said the information was from last year and Luas was experiencing growth in passenger numbers, with 2023 figures likely to be at or above pre-pandemic levels. She said the number of trams was meeting all contractual requirements, including frequency and reliability.

“The information released simply reflected the many challenges faced by Transdev due to Covid-19 and the war in Ukraine,” the spokeswoman said.

She added there were substantial staff absences at times due to the pandemic, and recruitment of transport workers, mechanics, and especially electricians, was challenging.

Salary increases and an extensive recruitment drive now meant employee numbers exceeded those that were contractually required.

Difficulties with the supply of tram parts due to the war in Ukraine had also posed issues. “Luas was impacted by the ripple effect,” she said. “These challenges are now resolved.”