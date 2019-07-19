Luas line reopens after tram and pedestrian in collision

The Luas red line has reopened after a collision involving a tram and a pedestrian at Steeven’s Lane, near Heuston station at around 2pm this afternoon.

The incident shut part of the line for around an hour this afternoon, with trams operating from Tallaght/Saggart to Blackhorse and from Heuston to The Point.

The line was reopened after 2.50pm today, with services expected to be delayed.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital by ambulance but was responsive and talking following the crash.

Rescue crews from Dublin Fire Brigade also attended the scene.

An witness took to Twitter to say: “@DubFireBrigade already on site to handle it. I don't evny your job, or the spectator's sport the public make of it, but thanks for everything ye do. You're literally the best of us.”

