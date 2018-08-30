Luas drivers issued cooler bags in bid to resolve packed lunches row

Luas operator Transdev has issued more than 100 cooler bags to drivers in a bid to resolve a row over packed lunches that could cost it €250,000.

The unusual move is in response to Siptu claiming that new working arrangements mean that a number of drivers on the Green Line can no longer bring packed lunches to work as they will go stale in their cabs.

Siptu told the Labour Court that before the Luas Cross City Line opened, drivers starting their day at the Sandyford depot could have their packed lunch there.

But it said some drivers were now required to have their lunch break at the new Broombridge depot in Cabra where they can’t have a packed lunch.

Siptu said this would result in an increased cost to drivers.

Siptu transport sector organiser John Murphy yesterday warned that if the dispute was not resolved it had the potential to bring a ballot for industrial action by drivers.

He sounded his warning after forecasting that a ballot to be held in the next two weeks on Labour Court proposals would be rejected by Siptu members.

Kevin Foley, of the Labour Court, has recommended that Transdev “commit to ensuring that the cooler bags are capable of transporting drivers’ packed lunches safely from one depot to another”.

WARM

In response, Mr Murphy said: “We don’t believe that the cooler bags will keep packed lunches fresh as they will be three to four hours in a warm cab.”

He added that “little or no drivers are using the bags”.

In order to resolve the dispute, Mr Murphy said Siptu wanted all drivers on the Green Line to have their lunch break at the Sandyford depot.

Transdev said conceding to Siptu’s claim would cost it €250,000 a year, and the parties’ 2016 agreement precluded any cost-increasing claims over the lifetime of the deal.

In its recommendation, and in a blow to Siptu’s claim, the Labour Court has stated that it is reasonable for a Luas driver to be required to take breaks at a depot other than his or her originating depot.

