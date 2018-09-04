Luas driver sacked for 'moonlighting' as a taxi driver, Workplace Relations Commission hears

Luas operator Transdev has sacked one of its drivers after finding he was "moonlighting" as a taxi driver in his wife's licensed vehicle.

In response to a tip-off, Transdev hired a private investigator who placed the driver under surveillance over two evenings. He observed the Luas employee accepting a number of fares and also hailed him down to become a passenger in his cab, paying a €5 fare.

After an internal investigation and disciplinary process, the unnamed Luas driver was sacked for gross misconduct.

In dismissing the driver, Transdev found the moonlighting to be gross misconduct, as it viewed the additional demands placed on the driver's time as a threat to his capacity to carry out his highly responsible role.

Transdev also said the driver's contract of employment contained explicit exclusion of moonlighting work.

In response, the Luas driver sued for unfair dismissal.

The Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) found that the dismissal was fair, upholding Transdev's decision.

The driver said he did not know how many times he had driven his wife's taxi. He added that he did not collect any fares, and that these would be forwarded to his wife later.

The driver claimed the tip-off was "malicious" and possibly written by another Luas employee to cause him damage.

WRC adjudication officer Pat Brady said the manner in which the matter came to the employer's attention was "suspicious".

"Ultimately, this does not matter," Mr Brady added.

Transdev declined to comment on the WRC ruling.

Irish Independent