Luas breakdown leads to closure of part of the Quays

In a statement on their website Luas operators said:

"Please be advised there is no service between St Stephen's Green and Dominick due to a technical fault in tram. Tickets are valid on Dublin Bus for duration of this disruption. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

Gardaí are to close part of the Quays from Capel Street Bridge to O'Connell Street due to the incident.