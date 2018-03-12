News Irish News

Monday 12 March 2018

Luas breakdown leads to closure of part of the Quays

A LUAS tram. Photo: Arthur Carron
A LUAS tram. Photo: Arthur Carron
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Gardaí have closed part of the Quays this evening after the Luas broke down on O'Connell Street.

In a statement on their website Luas operators said:

"Please be advised there is no service between St Stephen's Green and Dominick due to a technical fault in tram. Tickets are valid on Dublin Bus for duration of this disruption. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

Gardaí are to close part of the Quays from Capel Street Bridge to O'Connell Street due to the incident.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area.

Online Editors

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Irish News