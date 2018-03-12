Luas breakdown leads to closure of part of the Quays
Gardaí have closed part of the Quays this evening after the Luas broke down on O'Connell Street.
In a statement on their website Luas operators said:
"Please be advised there is no service between St Stephen's Green and Dominick due to a technical fault in tram. Tickets are valid on Dublin Bus for duration of this disruption. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."
There is no service between St Stephen's Green and Dominick. Please see https://t.co/GkL4FmFo1J for more information. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.— Luas (@Luas) March 12, 2018
Gardaí are to close part of the Quays from Capel Street Bridge to O'Connell Street due to the incident.
#DUBLIN Gardai will close North Quays shortly from Capel St bridge to O'Connell St due to incident on O'Connell St. More at: https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) March 12, 2018
Motorists have been advised to avoid the area.
Online Editors