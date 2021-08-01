| 17.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Loyalists threaten baby as Catholic family told to get out of Belfast estate

The Cregagh area where a family have been hounded out Expand

Close

The Cregagh area where a family have been hounded out

The Cregagh area where a family have been hounded out

The Cregagh area where a family have been hounded out

John Toner

Police are investigating a loyalist paramilitary threat against a mother and her one-year-old daughter who were forced out of a housing estate for being Catholic.

The woman was told that the UVF and UDA no longer wanted her on the Cregagh estate in east Belfast.

The single mum-of-three, originally from west Belfast, recently moved into a house offered to her by the Housing Executive.

Most Watched

Privacy