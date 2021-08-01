Loyalists threaten baby as Catholic family told to get out of Belfast estate

Police are investigating a loyalist paramilitary threat against a mother and her one-year-old daughter who were forced out of a housing estate for being Catholic.

The woman was told that the UVF and UDA no longer wanted her on the Cregagh estate in east Belfast.

The single mum-of-three, originally from west Belfast, recently moved into a house offered to her by the Housing Executive.

Weeks after furnishing the home, she and her children were put out by loyalist paramilitaries who also placed the entire family, including a one-year-old girl, under threat.

East Belfast Ulster Unionist MLA Andy Allen, who has spoken with the family, hit out at the terror threat.

Expand Close Former Royal Irish Regiment soldier Andy Allen / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Former Royal Irish Regiment soldier Andy Allen

He told Sunday Life last night: “It is quite frankly abhorrent that anyone would be intimidated out of their home.

“It’s unacceptable that paramilitaries continue to have a grip on communities right across Northern Ireland.

“Our criminal justice system needs to set a robust marker that those responsible for intimidating people from their homes will face the full rigour of the law. I would appeal to anyone who might have information to assist in bringing those behind the intimidation before the courts to contact the police.”

The PSNI confirmed it is investigating reported “intimidation towards a family in east Belfast”.

A spokesperson added: “It was reported to police on July 21 that the family had been contacted by the Housing Executive and informed of a threat being made towards them.

“Officers have been in contact with the family, the Housing Executive and community representatives in relation to this report of intimidation.”

Chief Inspector Wendy Pollock revealed: “The family have been left traumatised. They no longer feel safe in their own home and have been forced to relocate.

“Our inquiries are ongoing and I am appealing to anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting reference CW 394 of 21/07/21.”

A source in Cregagh told this newspaper the family was put out because they are Catholics and because there are other people in the area who want houses but cannot get them.

“After word got around she’d been told to leave because of her religion, they (paramilitaries) changed their tune and said it was because she was drug-dealing in west Belfast, which is a lie,” they added.

“They’re just trying to do anything they can to make that family look bad. It’s all made up.

“They put the whole family under threat including their one-year-old girl. It’s disgusting.

“They’re a quiet family who didn’t cause any problems while they were here.

“She has three kids and is now going from sofa to sofa with family members with the children because she’s the wrong religion.

“One of the kids has been sleeping on a blow-up mattress. It’s wrong.

“She doesn’t have a lot of money and is struggling with three kids. She spent every spare penny she had on that house and it’s now gone.”

The woman, whose children are all under 10, had requested a move to the Cregagh estate to be close to her ex-partner, who is originally from Poland and was living in the area with his mum.

Expand Close The Cregagh estate / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Cregagh estate

After she was put out, her former partner was also warned not to return.

Our source added: “The Polish family was made welcome in the area and religion didn’t matter at first, but since this all has happened, he’s been told not to come back.

“Paramilitaries only want locals put into houses on the estate and they especially don’t want Catholics from west Belfast.

“Now the fella can’t even go and visit his mum or stay in the area, just because he’s trying to help his ex-partner find a place to live. It really is unacceptable this is happening nowadays. People are angry about it because it’s stupid and they won’t be the last family this happens to.

“It must be awful for the little ones as they’re not old enough to know what’s going on. They’ve had a police escort to get back in and get their stuff. It’s crazy.”

The Housing Executive denied it was its officials who had informed the family of the threat and insisted it had done everything it could to help the mother.

A spokesman said: “We are aware of this case and we are assisting the family involved.

“In recent weeks, we have offered temporary accommodation to the family, but this has been declined and they have chosen to make their own arrangements.

“They have requested single-let temporary accommodation in an area of very high demand. We will continue to provide them with advice and guidance on housing options in the days ahead.”