Loyalist youths clash with police in Belfast

Rioting erupts in the Sandyrow area of south Belfast on April 2, 2021. Photo by: Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph

There were violent scenes at Belfast’s Shaftesbury Square on Friday night as crowds of loyalist youths clashed with police.

Petrol bomb and bricks were thrown at police lines with a crowd of around 200 people involved in the disturbances which followed a protest advertised on social media earlier in the day.

In scenes reminiscent to the 2012 flag protests, loyalists gathered in a number of locations on Friday to hold mini demonstrations.

Protests were advertised on Facebook to be held at a carpark in Ballymena where several hundred people showed up.

Police closed the road to traffic and observed the crowd.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police have closed the Larne Road and Crebilly Road in Ballymena due to an ongoing incident”.

Motorists were advised to seek a different route.

This is in no-one's best interests - not the officers dealing with it and not the mostly young people risking their futures by engaging in it.



It's incumbent on leaders to behave responsibly and dial down the inflammatory rhetoric over recent days.



Words have consequences. https://t.co/HueRap9JIg — Naomi Long MLA (@naomi_long) April 2, 2021

The largest crowd was reported at the corner of Sandy Row and Shaftsbury Square in Belfast.

Police were forced to close off Shaftsbury Square and the Donegall Road to facilitate the protest, that soon turned violent.

Earlier in the day there were fears that a protest planned for a volatile North Belfast interface would end in violence.

North Queen Street, which links the nationalist New Lodge to the loyalist Tigers Bay is a notorious flashpoint.

Sad to see disorder in Sandy Row. Usual suspects with no vision whip up tension for electoral gain, which they never use to improve life for those they pretend to represent. History repeats, people lose hope, kids get criminal records, communities pull apart. Thereâs a better way — Claire Hanna (@ClaireHanna) April 2, 2021

Despite being advertised by a loyalist Facebook page there was no protest at the interface, however, police patrols were increased in the area.

Crowds of young people did clash at the Lanark Way interface in West Belfast with stones and bottles being thrown as local community workers tried to defuse the situation.

Profoundly disappointed and saddened by the scenes taking place in Belfast this evening.



And for what reason?



Some politicians in Northern Ireland should hang their head in shame for leading us to this. — Councillor Peter McReynolds (@cllr_petermcrey) April 2, 2021

Loyalist sources say the protests were not organised by any one group and appeared to be driven by social media.

However, some expressed concerns that they were being promoted mainly by those who had previously been accused of orchestrating unrest in loyalist communities.

Earlier in the evening police said they were closely watching the evolving situation.

"We’re aware of a social media post referring to a planned event, and we are monitoring the situation.

“Clearly we are still in a pandemic and the need not to jeopardise the progress made to date, remains important to all of us. We would therefore ask for people to act responsibly and within the current restrictions”.

Ulster Unionist Party MLA Doug Beattie said: “Any mass gathering is not a good idea will negate the health message and will cost lives."

The sporadic calls for protest came after several nights of violence in the Waterside area of Derry.

Police were pelted with petrol bombs and masonry during disturbances in the area on Thursday night when a large group of youths gathered in the Rossdowney Road/Lincoln Court.

During the disorder a digger parked in the area was also set alight.

When police and the fire service responded they came under sustained attack.

Anti-PSNI graffiti has appeared in the area in recent days following the PPS decision not to prosecute any Sinn Fein representatives over their attendance at the funeral of IRA man and senior party figure Bobby Storey.

Reacting on Friday evening, Sinn Fein MP Paul Maskey condemned the scenes in Belfast.

“This evening we have unfortunately seen running skirmishes between young people and the PSNI in the Sandy Row area following a protest that was organised by loyalists against the protocol," he said.

“It is always sad to see young people being used by sinister elements to advance their regressive agenda.

“It is also deeply concerning to see these types of incidents at the height of the COVID pandemic and as we are beginning to make good progress.

“The DUP and political unionism are failing unionist working class communities through their dangerous and irresponsible rhetoric which has is continuing to lead to heightened tensions.

“This is a time for calm heads and responsible leadership.

“I appeal to the DUP and political unionism to show leadership, to end their dangerous rhetoric and to ensure there is an urgent de-escalation of tensions."

Belfast Telegraph