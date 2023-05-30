Loyalist who spent 25 years looking for Catholic mum says kids must learn about ‘horrific’ Troubles

Shankill man who lost contact with Catholic mum tells TV doc why society can never forget

A car in flames during the height of the Troubles

Troops on the streets of Belfast during the Troubles as a child takes aim with a pretend gun

A loyalist who spent 25 years searching for his Catholic mother says it is important to remind ‘peace babies’ what the Troubles was like so it never happens again.

John Chambers (57) published a book about his life, A Belfast Child, in 2020 and is popular on Twitter under a similar moniker with over 21,000 followers.

The self-proclaimed “peace-loving loyalist” has taken part in a new BBC docu-series about the conflict entitled Once Upon A Time in Northern Ireland.

He says he agreed to be involved as he feels it is important for younger generations to have a proper understanding of the horrors of war.

He said: “Too often stories about the Troubles focus on the politicians and the paramilitaries, I got the feeling this was more about ordinary everyday people and how they suffered, the traumas they went through and so on.

“Those are stories which aren’t told too often, they get buried under big events, so that was my main reasoning for taking part.

“Also, we’re 25 years on from the Good Friday Agreement and you’ve got all these peace babies now, I think it’s important to remind them what we went through.

“That’s the past and we can’t be ghosts held prisoner by the past, we’ve got to move forward, but I think it’s worth just reminding them of the suffering people went through.

“It was so horrific for 30 years, I think everyone in Northern Ireland was traumatised, but thankfully we’ve moved on from that.

“I’m a peace-loving loyalist and I am a big supporter of the Good Friday Agreement, some of the recent scenes of unrest are saddening, especially around Easter so I think it’s important for the kids.

“To remind them of how bad it was, it was horrendous and we don’t want to go back there, over 3,500 people were killed over 30 years, that’s more than those killed in the 9/11 attacks.”

Mr Chambers, born in July 1966, grew up in loyalist west Belfast during the Troubles and was hospitalised at a young age with a bone condition which lead to 16 operations to save his right leg.

During his time in hospital he became aware of his parents’ failing mixed marriage as his Catholic mum and Protestant dad, who was also in the UDA, began visiting him separately.

A car in flames during the height of the Troubles

In 1969, at the age of just three, his mother whisked him and his siblings away to London in a bid to start a new life but their father soon arrived to take them back to Belfast.

That was the last time he would see or speak to his mother, who he would later be told was dead, for another quarter of a century.

A chance meeting of relatives in the United States in the early 1990s led to a tearful reunion on a train platform in Lancashire in 1994. Despite his difficulties in life Mr Chambers was keen to be involved with Once Upon A Time In Northern Ireland after watching a similar documentary about Iraq and says he is hopeful for the future of Northern Ireland.

John Chambers with his sisters and brother

He added: “I watched Once Upon A Time In Iraq and it had a profound effect on me, it was really well put together.

“It was a baptism of fire, from the age of about four my earliest memories are running battles, the Army, burned-out cars and petrol bombs.

“With my dual heritage too, having a Catholic mum and a Protestant dad, that kinda complicated life a little bit for me.

“I think it’s just important to remind people of what we went through so we don’t go back there.

“Things are much better now but it was utter madness when I think back to it, what we all lived through, it just blows my mind sometimes but we all survived and I’m hopeful for the future.”