Loyalist terrorists threaten Northern Ireland politicians after UDA journalist warnings

Northern Ireland politicians have been threatened by loyalist paramilitaries.

Police contacted UUP leader Steve Aiken, his party colleague the Mid Ulster MLA Doug Beattie, the SDLP MLA Patsy McGlone and Alliance MP Stephen Farry warning of a "credible threat" from loyalists.

There was widespread disgust on Monday morning as news of the threats spread on social media.

Amnesty international described them as an "attack on democracy".

It comes after the politicians - along with many others - spoke out against threats made to Sunday Life and Sunday World journalists.

"None of us will be deterred in anyway from defending freedom of press and standing up to paramilitaries," Mr Farry.

UUP leader Steve Aiken added: "We must stand up for freedom of speech and we cannot allow our hard fought principles of democracy to ever be undermined by threats of violence or intimidation."

Mr McGlone, Deputy Speaker at the NI Assembly, said he refused to be intimidated and neither he, nor those journalists to be threatened, will be silenced or censored.

“This is not the first time I’ve been threatened by paramilitaries but I can assure those responsible, I will not be silenced, censored or intimidated by faceless thugs," he said.

"In the week of VE commemorations, it is ironic and deeply sinister that they have chosen to mimic fascist attacks on journalists and elected representatives.

“This threat, and the threats made against journalists in the last week, are an attack on the democratic tradition on this island. It must be resisted and those responsible must understand that they will never win."

SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood MP added: "Those responsible for this threat obviously don’t know Patsy McGlone. He will not be broken or silenced by those intent on intimidating him and others.

“These thugs need to understand that every threat against an elected representative or a journalist or anyone else is an attack on our peace and an attack on the democratic will of the people of this island. It is a fight they will never win.

“The threats made against Patsy and a number of journalists in the last week should be lifted immediately. Everyone on this island should be able to live and work free from the threat of violence.”

At the end of last week human rights organisations and politicians right across Northern Ireland called for the warnings issued by the South East Antrim UDA to the Sunday Life and Sunday World newspapers to be lifted.

The Sunday Life and Sunday World journalists were targeted because of exposés in both titles about UDA involvement in criminality, drug dealing and involvement in the January murder of terminally ill Glen Quinn in Carrickfergus. Police visited the journalists' homes during the early hours of Friday morning, with one being told of a potential under-car booby-trap attack.

Peter Vandermeersch, publisher at Independent News and Media which owns the titles, said "threats against journalists should not be tolerated in any free society".

"It is depressing that thugs still believe they can silence the press through intimidation. We will continue to publish stories that shed light in dark corners," he added.

The South East Antrim UDA controls turf stretching 20 miles from Larne to north Belfast, along with pockets of Newtownards. It is considered one of Northern Ireland's most dangerous organised crime gangs.

Ulster Unionist leader Steve Aiken described the threats to journalists as "simply inexcusable".

"Whatever your opinion of individuals are, a free and unfettered press is a mark of democracy. The PSNI must investigate and bring the perpetrators to justice," he added.

His Upper Bann MLA party colleague Doug Beattie, a former Army captain who won the Military Cross medal for valour, condemned the threats as "fascism at its finest, with beer-bellied thugs directing spotty faced kids".

Patsy McGlone added his voice to the condemnation, saying: "Solidarity with journalists at Sunday Life and Sunday World threatened by thuggish fascists. Threats to a free press are threats to democracy."

Amnesty International described the threats against the journalists as "disgusting".

