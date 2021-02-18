| 4°C Dublin

Loyalist killer Michael Stone pictured for the first time since prison release on a stroll with wife

Michael Stone and his wife Karan take walk a dog together following his release from prison Expand

Adrian Rutherford

This is loyalist killer Michael Stone - pictured for the first time since being freed from jail - enjoying a seaside walk.

The security-conscious Milltown Cemetery bomber was seen putting on a bulletproof vest after arriving. He then embraced his wife Karan before the pair, arm in arm, walked the seafront with their dog.

Stone (65), who appeared to have a security tag on his left arm, was dressed in jeans, trainers, a black T-shirt and flat cap.

