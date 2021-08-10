Low Covid vaccination rate among pregnant women and partners behind ongoing restrictions, Rotunda Maternity Hospital says 

The Rotunda Maternity Hospital has said a low vaccine uptake in pregnant women is partly the reason for maintaining restrictions around partner visits.

The Dublin hospital said in a recent survey of inpatients showed that only 39pc were fully vaccinated, and only 41 pc of partners.

A statement said: “Therefore, with 60% of our patients and their partners not fully being vaccinated, this represents a very serious risk and a very different setting to that seen in other general hospitals and the wider community. Covid-19 still poses a serious risk to our patients, their babies, and their partners.”

The maternity hospital noted that the rate of Covid-19 infection in the community is high, specifically in the under 30 age group which comprises a large part of the maternity patient population.

The hospital said due to this, its patients are “more likely to be unvaccinated, and less likely to be able to physically distance while in the Hospital, they are also disproportionately more likely to be affected by Covid-19 infection.”

They added that Covid-19 increases the risk of hospitalisation, needing additional breathing support, and increases the likelihood of pregnancy complications such as preterm birth or stillbirth.

The country’s maternity hospitals have been the focus of a campaign for more access for partners of pregnant women. While the 19 hospitals have allowed partners to be present at births, many women have been upset as some hospitals were still not allowing partners to attend for scans or when they discovered they had miscarried.

The HSE and the health minister have intervened and promised the hospitals must obey new national guidelines, with Taoiseach Micheál Martin saying two weeks ago that it was “unacceptable at this stage” that some hospitals were still restricting access for partners.

In a statement this evening, the Rotunda also said “challenging physical infrastructure” is a further reason for maintaining restrictions.

“The Rotunda Hospital building is 275 years old, and it is not possible to ensure the minimum 1 metre physical distancing in many of our inpatient and outpatient areas,” read the statement.

“The current restrictions on some attendances by companions in certain areas of the Hospital is an attempt to reduce the footfall in these areas and to reduce the amount of people our patients come into contact with while in the Hospital.”