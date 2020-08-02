Loves of my life: Nicky Logue, general manager of the InterContinental Hotel

InterContinental Dublin is open for business, with prices starting at €140 per person sharing, including breakfast, access to Wellness with pool and relaxation area, a complimentary upgrade to a Junior Suite and 20pc off spa treatments. See intercontinentaldublin.ie

The person

My partner of 16 years. He is the most caring, kind-hearted, generous person who is always looking out for me and others. He is also patient, which is needed with me as I constantly change plans and am late for everything. He is also a great DJ! My mother, Jean, is amazing too, and a phone call to her sorts the world out, always.

The memory

My late dad, Seamus, was in the hotel business all his life and for many years worked in the Shannon Shamrock Hotel in Bunratty. When we were very young, on some Saturdays when he worked a split shift, he would take us - six boys - to the hotel and we would have a swim, then sausages and chips afterwards until he finished at 3pm to take us back home. All the team at the Shannon Shamrock always fussed over us and the then manager, Michael Rice, would open the gift shop to give us a bar of chocolate each.

The moment of the day

Leaving the InterContinental in the evening to drive home knowing that it has been a very busy but good day, that guests and the team are happy, safe and that large events/dinners went successfully.

The song

I love the band Keane, especially their album Hopes and Fears from 2004. Somewhere Only We Know is my favourite song and I have been fortunate to see Keane live in many small venues and at large festivals over the years with friends. They get better every time.

The movie

Ferris Bueller's Day Off. I think we all wish we could plan a day off like that and get away with it. I might try to plan that day soon.

The book

Who Ate my Cheese? by John Nichols. It's about changing and adapting, and this has never been so relevant as now in these challenging times.

The hero

The doctors, nurses, assistants, cleaners, government, public servants and all those who kept the country safe and running during this pandemic.

The outfit

In my job, I wear a suit every day except in the last few months, while we were closed to the public - I dressed casually, which was a nice change. I buy my suits from Louis Copeland. Louis and his team are always great to deal with. I like to be a little more adventurous in terms of style and colour, and would be into brighter ties and pocket squares.

The celebrity

At the hotel, there would probably not have been a week - the past few months excepted - that went by without us having a celebrity staying. They are generally all very nice, friendly, and not at all demanding. Chris Martin from Coldplay and Gary Barlow from Take That stand out as being especially chatty and down-to-earth.

The accessory

Shoes. I'm constantly drawn to shoe shops and especially Barker shoes. I have a considerable number of pairs of shoes and I'm now running out of space to store them.

The gadget

For Christmas last year, my mother bought us a massive barbecue that's big enough to cater for 50 people and it has had plenty of use of this summer so far.

The hobby

I do not have any hobbies as such, but I have taken to gardening a bit recently, which is relaxing and satisfying. We have a house in Clare and we love to escape there for a couple of days to catch up with family and friends - we enjoy this so much. I also choose all the interiors and like to keep adding to the house by picking up unusual modern pieces or art.

The part of my body

I would prefer to leave that to others to assess! I'm fortunate to have a full head of hair and thankfully have not had to start using Just for Men just yet!

The pet hate

Negativity and people who moan all the time. I'm drawn to warm, friendly, positive people who are the 'radiators' and tend to try to avoid the negative 'drains'.

The beauty product

The Grafton Barber hair cream.

The hotel

Apart from the InterContinental, during the races last year I stayed in Glenlo Abbey Hotel in Galway and thought everything about it was superb. The rooms and bed were so comfortable and the attention to detail was first class. Every team member we encountered was so friendly, warm and welcoming.

I also have a real fondness for Dromoland Castle in Clare, which has such great memories for us as a family.

Sunday Independent