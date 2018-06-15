ONE of the two prisoners rushed to hospital from Mountjoy early this morning is former 'Love/Hate' actor Daniel Doyle, and he is fighting for his life.

'Love/Hate' actor fights for his life after being discovered in cell overnight

Earlier this year Doyle (31) was given a two-year sentence after he was caught with hundreds of ecstasy tablets.

Doyle, of Balcurris Park West, Ballymun, Dublin, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court in February to possession of drugs for sale or supply at his home on November 12, 2014. It is understood that the two men were found in separate cells in Mountjoy Prison before they were taken to hospital early today.

Both are believed to have been discovered when their cells were opened - as normal - this morning. They were taken to the Mater Hospital and Doyle is understood to be fighting for his life in the intensive care unit.

The second man has since been returned to Mountjoy. It is understood that both men were due to be released from prison before the end of the year.

Doyle featured on the hit RTE drama Love/Hate during the fifth series, when it was filmed on location in his native Ballymun. Doyle has also worked as a fitness model.

Online Editors