Love/Hate actor 'Dano' Doyle dies following apparent drug overdose

Actor Daniel 'Dano' Doyle, who had been in a critical condition in hospital since an apparent drug overdose in prison, has died.

Sources said that Doyle, who had been on life support since being found unresponsive in his cell in Mountjoy Prison, died earlier today.

Doyle (31) was jailed for two years in February after he was caught with hundreds of ecstasy tablets. He featured on the hit RTE drama Love/Hate during the fifth series, when it was filmed on location in his native Ballymun.

Daniel 'Dano' Doyle, who appeared in RTE's Love/Hate

The offence was committed less than a month after he appeared on the TV programme. He was arrested by gardai with 446 small tablets and a money bag of around €600 cash. The tablets were analysed and identified as MDMA.

Doyle, of Balcurris Park West, Ballymun, Dublin, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to possession of drugs for sale or supply at his home on November 12, 2014. Gardai also found drug paraphernalia, including syringes and weighing scales, in a safe in Doyle's bedroom.

Cash totalling €340 was also found in the bedroom and €2,800 was found elsewhere. In 2007 he was jailed for possession of cocaine and shotgun cartridges.

Mr Doyle has also worked as a fitness model.

