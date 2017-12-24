For 600 soldiers stationed abroad, Christmas will be spent away from friends and family.

'Love you so much son...be home soon' - poignant messages from Irish soldiers stationed abroad over Christmas

Members of the Defence Forces serving in 13 different countries around the world sent home their best wishes to friends and family who will be celebrating without them over the festive period.

Trooper Steven Canavan from Newbridge, Co Kildare, sent his love to his " beautiful wife-to-be", Laurna Doyle and his daughters, Tori-Ann and Ellie.

"I hope you have an amazing Christmas. I love and miss you all so much. Always and forever," he said.

"I hope you have an amazing Christmas. I love and miss you all so much. Always and forever," he said. This is my second Christmas in a row deployed in the Middle East, praying WhatsApp invent a feature where you taste glazed ham and mustard, as well as see it! Wishing all my family and friends a Merry Christmas; well catch up in a few months time! Meanwhile, Captain Dónal Gallagher, from Ballina, Co Mayo, who is 15 months into a two year deployment with the UN Truce Supervision Organisation (UNTSO) where he has served in Lebanon, Syria and is currently stationed in Jerusalem.

Meanwhile, Trooper Wayne Hallon, from Wexford, had some special words for his son, Alfie. "Wishing my son Alfie a very Happy Christmas, love you so much son and Daddy will be home soon and I would like to wish my family and friends a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year," he said.

Corporal Jason Rhattigan, Ballymahon, Longford: "To my wife Natasha and sons Tyler and Caleb and all of my family and friends. I hope ye have a wonderful Christmas and I can't wait to see ye in the new year. Hope Santa spoils you all"

Corporal Jason Rhattigan, Ballymahon, Longford, is hoping for a bountiful Christmas for his sons, Tyler and Caleb.

Corporal Lily Ray, Carlow: "Wishing my girlfriend Celine a very happy Christmas miss you and wishing my family and all the gang from Gallbally and the girls from Kiss a wonderful Christmas Love Lily"

Corporal Karl Conlon, Leitrim Village: "To my wife Sharon and kids Paige and Fiachra." Trooper David Byrne: "Wishing my Girlfriend, Kellie, mother Catherine, Father David Snr and sister Allie a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. See you all soon!" 

Gunner Luke Doyle: "Wishing everyone at home in Rhode the very best Christmas, especially the family. Big shout out to Billy as well. Hope everyone has a great Christmas and New Year, see you all soon!" I would also like to wish a Happy Christmas to my Mother, my Father, my brother and his Fiance Tasha and my nephew Hunter. Gunner Eoin Mahon: "Wishing all my friends, family and girlfriend a very Happy Christmas and a Happy New Year! Comdt Aileen Keating, Cork (UNTSO) Visiting Santa in Jerusalem! The Keatings who have deployed to the Middle East as a family wish all their friends and family back home a very Merry Christmas. Cpl Gareth Dermody Dundalk (111 INf Bn, UNIFIL) Wishing Grace, Josh and Ryan a Happy Christmas and New Year. Also wishing my parents and family a happy Christmas and New Year Cpl Lillie Ray Carlow and Sgt Jemma Donovan Cobh (111 Inf Bn, UNIFIL) Merry Christmas to all our friends and family Cpl Lyndon Casey, Fermoy, Cpl Jacquiline Sheehan, Mitchelstown, CS Tony Macklin, Roscommon and Comdt Eoin Scanlon, Kilkenny (111 Inf Bn, UNIFIL) Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to all our friends and family Pte Stephen Barry Lismore Co Waterford (111 Inf Bn, UNIFIL) Wishing my wife Mairead kids Sean and Molly a Happy Christmas missing ye all RQMS William Hallows from Clondalkin, Dublin, Sergeant Major Philip Hayden from the Curragh, Kildare and CQMS Michael Stynes from the Curragh, Kildare (UNDOF) RQMS William Hallows from Clondalkin, Dublin, Sergeant Major Philip Hayden from the Curragh, Kildare and CQMS Michael Stynes from the Curragh, Kildare stand beside the 56 Infantry Group Christmas tree". We want to wish all of our families and friends a merry Christmas and a happy new year! Pte Tom Quinn Kildare and Cpl David Nolan Galway Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to all our friends and fa Ptes Jason Ryan Michael D Alton and Damian Dargan all Limerick (111 Inf Bn, UNIFIL) Happy Christmas! Sgt Declan Higgins Fermoy (111 Inf Bn, UNIFIL) Wishing my family and son Bobby a Happy Christmas and Happy New Year from your Dad love ye all Sgt Gerry Coyne Mullingar and Sgt Mark Healy Offaly (111 Inf Bn, UNIFIL) Merry Christmas to all at home Sgt Jemma Donovan, FS John McCarthy and Cpl Lillie Ray (111 Inf Bn, UNIFIL) Merry Christmas to all our friends and family. Corporal Colm Duggan from Tallaght, Dublin (UNDOF) Corporal Colm Duggan from Tallaght, Dublin puts up Christmas lights in the GPO". Corporal Colm Duggan: "Looking forward to seeing you all soon, have a great Christmas and New Year!" Sgt Major John O'Neil Kildare (111 Inf Bn, UNIFIL) Merry Christmas! Sergeant Paddy Clarke (left) from Edenderry, County Offaly and Corporal Jason Rhattigan from Ballymahon, County Longford (UNDOF) Sergeant Paddy Clarke: I can't wait to see you all in the New Year. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to all my family and friends. Corporal Jason Rhattigan: Merry Christmas to all my friends and family back home. Signalman Darren Carrie from Dunleer, Co Louth maintaining communications equipment in Camp Ziouani. Signalman Darren Carrie:Wishing my girlfriend Lauren and all of my family a very Happy Christmas and a Happy New Year. See you all soon! Cpl Tony McAlister from Laois serving with EUTM Mali, wishes his family and friends a very happy Christmas. SGT GEORGE FOLEY MALI SGT MARK O'RIORDAN Sgt Mark O Riordan from Waterford serving with EUTM Mali, wishes his family and friends a very Happy Christmas. Pte Eoin Lucey Mullingar Merry Christmas to all my friends and family SGT NOEL O'BRIEN MALI Sgt Noel O Brien from Galway, serving with EUTM Mali, wishes his family & friends a very happy Christmas. LT CHRIS HUMPHREYS from Waterford Serving with EUTM in Mali he wishes his family and friends a very Happy Christmas Gunner Niamh Clancy (UNDOF) Gunner Niamh Clancy puts up Christmas decorations in the GPO. Gunner Niamh Clancy:I want to wish everyone back home a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year. See you all soo Corporal Laura Collins from Belfast (UNDOF) Corporal Laura Collins:Happy Christmas to all my loved ones back at home. Comdt Greg O Keeffe from Cork Comdt Greg OKeeffe from Cork sends Christmas greetings to his wife Michelle, their sons Seán & Conor and their granddaughters Isabelle & Emilia. Happy Christmas from Kosovo BQMS George Griffin from Mallow sends Christmas greetings to his wife Breda, daughter Jenny and granddaughter Rhianna. Happy Christmas from Kosovo RSM Paul Fagan from Co. Waterford living in Newbridge, Kildare sends Christmas Greetings to his wife Mary Lou, daughters Emma & Hannah and grandson AJ. Happy Christmas from Kosovo Company Sergeant Kenneth Murphy from Dublin sends Christmas greetings to his wife Adrienne and children Katie, Kerry, Kenneth and Harry. Happy Christmas from Kosovo Comdt Michael Cullen from Wicklow sends Christmas greetings to his wife Caroline and children Conor, Emma and Hugh. Happy Christmas from DRC Congo Capt Eoin Murphy from Naas, Kildare would like to wish my girlfriend Lisa, my family, friends and military colleagues a very Happy Christmas and New Year from MONUSCO DRC. Comdt Aileen Keating Comdt Aileen Keating serving with UNTSO for 2 years...So far she has served in The Golan Heights and Jerusalem & will be home in 2019. Wishing all the Keatings & Leonards in West Cork a delightful Christmas, well be home for Clonakilty black pudding and Lesleys trifle soon! Captain Eoin Carroll Tipperary (111 Inf Bn, UNIFIL) Happy Christmas to all my Friends and Family Captain Tarlach Doorley Naas (111 Inf Bn, UNIFIL) Wishing my fiancee Louise my family and all my friends at home a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year Captain Steven Byrne Monaghan and Captain Kevin Lanigan from Carrick on Suir Co Tipperary (111 Inf Bn, UNIFIL) Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to all our friends and family Company Sergeant Larry Byrne Kilmacthomas Co Waterford To my wife Helena Happy Christmas Capt Richie Piggot Naas Happy Christmas to my wife Karen on our anniversary Cpl David Nolan Galway Company Sergeant Larry Byrne Kilmacthomas Co Waterford To my wife Helena Happy Christmas Capt Richie Piggot Naas Happy Christmas to my wife Karen on our anniversary Cpl David Nolan Galway Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to all my friends and family Cpl David Nolan (111 Inf Bn, UNIFIL) Merry Christmas to all my family and friends Comdt Cathal Keohane, Rochestown, Co. Corporal Vinnie Jackson from Lucan, Dublin: "Hi to all my family and friends and Merry Christmas! I will see you all soon" Hope Santa spoils you all Cpl Patrick O Brien Meath (111 Inf Bn, UNIFIL) Merry Christmas to my family and friends Cpl Robbie O'Shea and Pte Eddie Dunne Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to all our friends and families CQMS Tony Price and FS John McCarthy Flight Sergeant John McCarthy Johnstown Co Kilkenny Wishing my dear wife Andrea son Adam and daughter Sarah a Happy and Peaceful Christmas Missing you all Gnr Noel Lynch Cappoquinn and Gnr Jamie Kenny Gurranabraher Cork City Gnr Ross McCarty from Youghal Gnrs Christian Sheehan and Steven Desmond from Dripsey Cork Gnr Jamie Kenny from Gurranabraher Cork City and Sgt Ger Shaw from Blarney Happy Christmas to all our families and friends. Gnr Stephen Desmond Dripsey Co Cork and Gnr Jamie Kenny Gurrananbraher Cork City Merry Christmas to all our families and friends Gnrs Ryan Fielding Hollyhill Cork Chris Harris Fairhill Cork and Ciaran Ryan Cobh Happy Christmas to everyone at home Lt Cian Clancy Clonakilty Co Cork Wishing all of my family and friends a wonderful Christmas and New Year Wishing my family and friends the happiest of Christmas see you all soon Pte Darren Walsh Dublin Merry Christmas to all my friends and family Pte Eoin Whelan Waterford (111 Inf Bn, UNIFIL) Lynn and my daughter Beth Happy Christmas and I'll see ye in the New Year

