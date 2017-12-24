'Love you so much son...be home soon' - poignant messages from Irish soldiers stationed abroad over Christmas
For 600 soldiers stationed abroad, Christmas will be spent away from friends and family.
Members of the Defence Forces serving in 13 different countries around the world sent home their best wishes to friends and family who will be celebrating without them over the festive period.
In 2017, more than 1,400 Defence Forces personnel rotated through 13 counties and one sea on a range of peace support operations.
Trooper Steven Canavan from Newbridge, Co Kildare, sent his love to his " beautiful wife-to-be", Laurna Doyle and his daughters, Tori-Ann and Ellie.
"I hope you have an amazing Christmas. I love and miss you all so much. Always and forever," he said.
Meanwhile, Captain Dónal Gallagher, from Ballina, Co Mayo, who is 15 months into a two year deployment with the UN Truce Supervision Organisation (UNTSO) where he has served in Lebanon, Syria and is currently stationed in Jerusalem.
"This is my second Christmas in a row deployed in the Middle East, praying WhatsApp invent a feature where you taste glazed ham and mustard, as well as see it," he said.
"Wishing all my family and friends a Merry Christmas, we'll catch up in a few months time."
Meanwhile, Trooper Wayne Hallon, from Wexford, had some special words for his son, Alfie.
"Wishing my son Alfie a very Happy Christmas, love you so much son and Daddy will be home soon and I would like to wish my family and friends a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year," he said.
Corporal Jason Rhattigan (L) from Ballymahon, Longford and Signalman Darren Carrie (R) from Dunleer, County Louth
Corporal Jason Rhattigan, Ballymahon, Longford, is hoping for a bountiful Christmas for his sons, Tyler and Caleb.
"To my wife Natasha and sons Tyler and Caleb and all of my family and friends. I hope ye have a wonderful Christmas and I can't wait to see ye in the new year. Hope Santa spoils you all," he said.
Read the messages from Irish soldiers around the world here:
Online Editors