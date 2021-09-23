‘Love-struck farmers’ on the cards as ladies revel in Listowel Races

The Listowel Races is a highlight of the turf for many punters, but four single Dublin women admitted they had descended on the north Kerry town on a different mission.

They are not so much looking for winners, but trying to flush out Kerry farmers.

Yvonne Kirwan from Artane, Anne Wolverson from Portmarnock, Sharon Brown from Malahide and Susan Fay from Artane have set up base in the nearby seaside town of Ballybunion for the week.

Susan runs a hair salon in Artane and Bertie Ahern is one of her regulars.

“My father always told me that if I married a farmer I’d never see a poor day. I was at Bertie Ahern’s 70th birthday party in the Skylon Hotel recently. I have been doing his hair for years, and I always had to keep after him to keep it properly trimmed,” she said.

Yvonne said: “We have been coming to the Listowel Races for years. There’s nothing to compare with it. The craic is ninety.

“We are hoping love-struck, wealthy farmers with deep pockets will come down to the races from the Kerry hills. Kerry is magic and Ballybunion is just mad.”

Anne added: “We are here for four days and things are looking encouraging. The Kerry fellas are fine strapping lads.”

Elsewhere, Angela Doran from Bagenalstown, Co Carlow, was accompanied by her daughter, Sarah Walsh, who lives in Kilkenny, and well-known fashion figure Faith Amond, who runs an acclaimed milliners.

Another of Angela’s daughter’s, Gillian, is married to Ruby Walsh.

Faith said: “It’s great to see all the ladies here in Listowel with great style on such a lovely day.

“I love the hats. I’m always busy around Royal Ascot as many Irish women going over come to me for their hats.”

Sarah said she took a day off work to enjoy the races at Listowel.

“I got my outfit from Touch of Class in Carlow. My husband John and our one-year-old son Jack are also down for the day,” she said.

As usual, there was a strong contingent from Northern Ireland.

Retired publican Joe Cullen and Tommy Feehan travelled from Tandragee, Co Armagh.

“This is my 29th year coming to Listowel and we always get a great Kerry welcome – even when we beat them in the All-Ireland final,” Tommy said.

Racing commentator Jerry Hannon, a native of Listowel, said that as a child he looked forward to the race week as much as Christmas.

“This year, with the fine weather, it’s a magnificent return to normality and it’s great to see the crowd out enjoying themselves,” he said.

The smooth organisation of the Listowel meeting is in the hands of Brenda Daly, whose dad Brendan was at the helm of the Listowel Race Company for over 60 years.

“This year, for obvious reasons, has thrown up a raft of new and varying challenges, but we have coped very well,” she said.

“We have been reduced to a 2,000 attendance each day and there are an additional 800 industry personnel.

“All the tickets were sold online and were snapped up very quickly.”