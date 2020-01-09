Love Island winner Greg O’Shea to host new rugby show on Virgin Media Television

Love Island winner Greg O’Shea will get to grips with a new entertainment show with a focus on rugby which he will host with Muireann O’Connell.

Love Island winner Greg O’Shea will get to grips with a new entertainment show with a focus on rugby which he will host with Muireann O’Connell.

Details about the new show "The Late Tackle" were unveiled today at the launch of Virgin Media Television’s (VMV) spring schedule.

The show will be in addition to the station’s Six Nations coverage on Virgin Media One where the live games will be shown,

"I just think it’s going to be great craic, when you get onto a show like this," said Muireann who presents the Six O’Clock Show.

"I am a big rugby fan. I’m not going to sit there and say I know every single rule, and I know the 22 man panel for every single team in the Six Nations."

But she said rugby was very much part of her childhood growing up in Limerick, a minute away from Garryowen Rugby Club. "So it was our playground."

"I just think rugby is a great social occasion personally. Thomand Park is one of my favourite places, one of the coldest places in the world, but one of my favourite places," she said.

"It is a social occasion and we get to go and we get to hang out with loads of people, that’s what’s going to be fun.

"But this show isn’t about being exclusionary to anyone. If you don’t know anything about rugby, come and watch it anyway. If you know something about rugby there will be something there for you as well."

"We will be sitting down on a panel bringing on different guests every week and they will all be interacting."

The new Thursday night show will be launched at the end of the month.

Meanwhile, Joe Molloy will present the station’s Six Nations coverage, which begins on February 1, with expert opinion from Ronan O’Gara, Shane Horgan, Matt Williams and Alan Quinlan.

Meanwhile, among the popular shows coming up include the launch of the winter edition of ‘Love Island’ on Virgin Media One on Sunday, with new host Bray-born Laura Whitmore.

Series two of acclaimed drama ‘Blood’, starring Adrian Dunbar, will also be broadcast next month on Virgin Media One.

Reeling from the controversial death of his wife Mary, the crime drama series sees Dunbar’s character Jim Hogan dealing with the shock arrest of his eldest daughter Fiona for murder as his family crumbles around him.

Commissioned by Virgin Media Television, ‘Blood’ has been sold in over 60 territories around the world and was recently nominated for a prestigious Writer’s Guild of Great Britain Award.

Among the new offerings on the spring schedule are ‘The Guards: Inside The K’, a brand new documentary series will launch in March, looking at work done by gardai in a busy Dublin district.

Meanwhile, ‘Prison Breaks’ which launches on January 22, follows businesswoman Domini Kemp as she trains prisoners in Wheatfield Prison to become entrepreneurs.

For the first time cameras will follow Domini’s prison students in the classroom and around the prison as well as meeting some of her graduates to find out if they stayed on the straight and narrow.

Meanwhile, Virgin Media Television Director of Content, Bill Malone, said: "Be it on TV or on demand, this year we will broadcast more Irish made programming than ever before."

Online Editors