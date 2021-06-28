Love Island is back tonight… what about the show has made it a global success?

“I’ve got a text!”

Reality show ‘Love Island’ is back tonight after a break of nearly 18 months and love it or loathe it, the new series will be dominating the entertainment headlines over the coming weeks.

The popular ITV programme fronted by Laura Whitmore will be back in a villa in Majorca as we watch 11 svelte singletons battling it out for each other’s attentions.

Given that a total of nearly 5 million tuned in to see the Winter version filmed in South Africa and airing in January 2020, similar interest levels are expected for tonight’s glossy launch.

But just what is it about this particular reality show that has made it into a global success, with the UK version spawning over a dozen different franchises in countries including Germany, Australia and Nigeria?

Part of its appeal is in its escapism, particularly post-pandemic.

After a long, dreary and tough 16 months, viewers are naturally keen to switch off their brains and watch gorgeous youngsters frollicking in a luxury villa in the sunshine while trying to figure out if someone is ‘my type on paper.’

Plus, even though the line-up has just been announced and will always undergo a re-jig, I can 100pc guarantee there won’t be a celebrity epidemiologist or any kind of fact-churning boffin anywhere near this show. Which will be a relief.

To fans of the show, ‘Love Island’ is as addictive and engrossing as a soap opera, only better as these people exist in real life and you can even follow them on Instagram and compare their ‘before and after’ surgery pics.

There is something compelling about watching someone who looks picture-perfect on camera putting their heart out there and trying to connect with someone while often getting knocked back in the cruellest of fashions. It makes them more relatable and you become invested in the complex storylines, love triangles and the emotional element of the dating show.

That’s not to say that it’s a particularly progressive or inspiring genre of reality TV.

It couldn’t be more socially-distanced from the ‘woke’, politically-correct narrative that currently dominates social media.

There’s very little diversity among the contestants and the women are generally very slim, with breast augmentations, lip fillers, hair extensions and perfect tans. With a few notable exceptions like past contestant Camilla Thurlow, who was a bomb disposal expert, the women are often models or influencers. y

The men are usually completely hairless and look like they live in the gym and personal trainers have featured prominently in the past.

But what ‘Love Island’ does offer is fun, frivolous TV and some genuine laugh-out loud moments as we watch these genetically-perfect humans interact for our viewing pleasure, often throwing up some reality TV gold.

Few contestants actually go in there looking for ‘love’ as opposed to a boost in followers or some face-time on a national TV show; and that’s often apparent from the start.

But if the show producers get the right mix of personalities, this year could be its most popular year to date as we see which couple will pick up the £50,000.

After a very serious year of following a hard-news agenda, wondering which couple will be the first to hook up, break up or have a bust-up seems like the perfect antidote to the world at large.

Love Island airs this evening at 9pm on ITV 2 or Virgin Media One

