Love Island: Did we really need four bombshells with only 10 days left?

Eh, hard no. Especially when they all just speak in identikit bumper stickers like every other contestant to darken the villa door this year. But first...

Despite it happening every year; everyone was super surprised that two people were sent straight home from that nightclub excursion they always go to during the show's penultimate week.

With the public failing to vote for Billy, Dami, Danica, and Summer as their favourite Islander, it was down to their fellow contestants to (yet again) decide which boy and which girl to save. In short, Deji is the only person left standing from Casa Amor.

Indeed, Summer and Billy are no longer headbanging around the Villa; nil surprises there. What did come as something of a surprise, however, was the fact that FOUR new bombshells descended 10 days before the finale.

And, thus far, they aren't exactly setting any synapses alight in the conversational department.

Usually, towards the end of Love Island, viewers start running out of headspace for any new Islanders, let alone four. A notable exception, however, was made for 2019's Greg O'Shea – for four reasons.

• Firstly, he was clearly sent in for the subsequent winner, Amber Gill, as viewers wanted the best for her.

• Secondly, the Limerick man took Curtis Pritchard to task, uttering that now much-memed sentiment, "And what was your thought process behind that?"

• Thirdly, man showcased some epic inverted twerking antics poolside.

• Lastly, Greg didn't barrel in alongside three additional bombshells thus bamboozling viewers. It was just him. Staring at Amber. And it was perfect – if fleeting. In saying that, however, Greg may have been a last-minute addition, but even he was sent in with over two weeks left before the 2019 season finale.

Back to tonight's events...

Each of the four newbies got to take one islander of their choice on a date. 23-year-old model, Reece, managed to arrange his face long enough to squeak an invite in Ekin's direction to accompany him to sit on the ground somewhere. Chat was best described as dry, especially when Ekin said "it's nice to get out of the Villa".

The third female dancer to enter the villa this year, showgirl Lacey, decided to show Deji some attention. Again, it's nice to break up the holiday, but he does need to work on the compliments; "You give boring school teacher vibes" didn't land with Lacey.

Meanwhile, 27-year-old footballer, Jamie, requested the company of Danica (scheduled flirting appraisal commenced), and Nathalia – of course – chose Adam. The Brazillian "operations manager and content creator" made quite the stir online when she arrived last night, mostly due to her immediately ribbing Ekin-Su behind her back, asking Davide if she "should crawl" onto the terrace.

Davide and Nathalia then stayed on the terrace for a raaaather long time – all thanks to Dami who suggested Davide bring her for a tour. Probably to irk Deji after Indiyah mistook Dami for him. She also called Dami Deji again tonight – this time in bed. So, she made it up to him by cooking both him and Deji breakfast…

In other offerings...

Hardly anything happened tonight (and it was an extended episode for some reason). Observe a condensed breakdown…

Elsewhere, Adam informed Paige after his date with Nathalia that he wanted to go "exclusive" with her (that being Paige) – after a whole week.

Key Takeaway…

Love Island continues tomorrow night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Player