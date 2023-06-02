Love Island 2023: Who is Dublin real estate agent Catherine Agbaje?

Just last month, her social media shows the Dublin bombshell partying alongside rapper Kodak Black in Miami.

Catherine Agbaje is a contestant on the tenth series of Love Island

Dubliner Catherine Agbaje (22) has been revealed as the first Irish contestant on the upcoming series of Love Island.

The commercial real estate agent is set to enter the villa this weekend before the show kicks off on Monday June 5.

She has already been tipped at 5/1 odds by Paddy Power to win the series before it has even started.

Goodbye Dublin, hello Mallorca! 👋 Will commercial real estate agent Catherine seal a perfect deal? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/8ue4fEjqIt — Love Island (@LoveIsland) May 29, 2023

Catherine works with a south London real estate firm, having moved from Dublin in 2021 after graduating from Maynooth University with a degree in psychology.

The Love Island hopeful boasts over 11,000 followers on Instagram, where she has shared her trips to Dubai, Greece, Cancun, Miami and Punta Cana.

Just last month, her Instagram Story shows the Dublin bombshell partying alongside American rapper Kodak Black in Miami.

Catherine’s holidays abroad show her touring around a villa in the Dominican Republic and enjoying the sights of Mykonos.

The real estate agent has already admitted that her arrival in the villa will be a surprise to co-workers.

"I told my director in work. I told him and he didn't tell anyone else - he was so happy for me. But my work colleagues didn't really know why I left - but they will soon find out,” she told the Mirror this week.

The Love Island hopeful said only her immediate family and close friends knew about her plans, revealing that her cousins “will probably freak out” when the see her on TV.

A self-described “fun and loving character,” Catherine has an undergraduate degree and a masters degree in Psychology and Sociology and Real Estate.

“I’m always smiling, I’m always happy, I’m always laughing. You’ll always see me with a smile on my face,” she said.

For her “elevator pitch” to fellow islanders, the real estate agent said: "I’m fun, I’m flirty, I’m just never boring. I can chat your ears off!”

The Dubliner said “something not many people know” about her is that she has two degrees and her “teeth are real.”

"People always think they are veneers! I had braces when I was younger.”

The series is returning for season 10, with show boss Mike Spencer already hinting that fans “can expect the unexpected.”

“Things won’t be where you originally think they’ll be and there will be new twists and turns along the way,” he said.

“I think we’re really trying to keep it fresh and exciting so people don’t know.

"Especially for the islanders, if you’ve watched the show, historically, you kind of know where things are placed so we want to change it all up.”

Catherine will be joined in the villa by nine other islanders, including the daughter of Coronation Street actress Janet Marsh.