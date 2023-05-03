‘Love him or hate him, he brings a show’ – Doonbeg awaits Donald Trump

Former US president Donald Trump playing golf at his Turnberry golf course in Scotland yesterday. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA© PA

Nicola Anderson

It is the third visit by a US president to this country in just over as many weeks. But on a rainy evening in west Clare, the preparations for this particular arrival were more low-key than the guest himself might, possibly, have liked.