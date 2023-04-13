Louth and proud: US president Joe Biden gets warm welcome on first stop-off south of the Border despite downpours

Pastries, pleasantries and a ‘Black and Tans’ faux pas are highlights of his visit to ancestral home county

US President Joe Biden visits the Food House while on a walkabout through Dundalk

Hundreds of people waited for up to five hours in driving rain in Carlingford for the arrival of Joe Biden as he returned to the area where some of his ancestors on his mother’s side came from.

The picturesque coastal town was decorated with flags and bunting for the occasion, and spirits stayed high despite the inclement weather.

The president had been due to arrive by helicopter at the Cooley Kickhams GAA Club and visit the local Kilwirra Cemetery where some of his ancestors are buried, but the weather forced the abandonment of those plans.

Then, at 5.50pm, the sound of a helicopter punched through the clouds and the blue lights of the advance garda vehicles lit up the coast road.

The crowds started to cheer and then the presidential motorcade came into view.

Mr Biden was met by Tánaiste Micheál Martin, and the Carlingford Pipe Band welcomed them at the entrance to the 12th-century Carlingford Castle, the last landmark that Owen Finnegan – Mr Biden’s maternal great-great-grandfather – saw before he departed for New York

A tune for the occasion, titled A Biden Return, written by band member David McCluskey, was played, and a copy of it was presented to the president.

Mr Biden, his sister Valerie and son Hunter were then given a tour of the castle by guide Gerry Hoey and project manager for Carlingford Heritage Trust and Tourism, Yvonne Keenan-Ross.

Looking out over Carlingford Lough from a balcony, Mr Biden, wearing a blue baseball cap, joked with the media pool as they shivered in the rain on a lower balcony above the lough.

“Don’t jump over. Don’t jump. Not right now,” he told them.

Asked what it was like to be in Carlingford, he replied: “It feels wonderful. It feels like I’m coming home.”

When asked what he thought about the weather, he said with outstretched and raised arms: “It’s fine. It’s Ireland.”

Across the road from the castle entrance, people were hanging out of windows and doorways, waving and cheering, as the entourage prepared to leave.

And then, after the short visit and tour, Mr Biden was gone, on his way to Dundalk.

Luisa Murray (left) and her daughter Siobhan, from Co. Louth, with a pin given to them by a secret service agent

Mother and daughter Luisa and Siobhán Murray, from Ravensdale, Co Louth, said they had a great view of the president arriving and leaving from their aunt’s house.

“Some of Secret Service and the gardaí needed to use our toilet, and we were happy to let them. One of them gave me a Secret Service pin,” said Luisa, showing off her prized present.

Ms Keenan-Ross and Mr Hoey said showing Mr Biden and his party around the castle was an honour.

“It was so exciting when the pipe band started playing and we knew he was on the way. I was literally jumping up and down,” Ms Keenan-Ross said.

The motorcade left Carlingford soon after 6.30pm and sped towards Dundalk, where the US president’s entourage arrived 30 minutes later.

Despite the bad weather, hundreds of local people lined the street of the Louth town in the hope of catching a glimpse of their very important and powerful visitor.

Before their arrival, gardaí handed out American flags to the many children to wave.

U.S. President Joe Biden talks to people in a pub in Dundalk, Ireland, April 12, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Lam

Mr Biden, along with Hunter and Valerie, shook hands and posed for pictures with the drenched welcoming party who stood waiting in the rain.

The US media swarmed around the president during his meet-and-greet with locals, while Department of Foreign Affairs officials insisted on the Irish media being kept in steel corrals.

After pressing the flesh for a short period, it was time for a snack, and Mr Biden popped into a local deli, The Food House, where he was introduced to staff by owner Jerome McAteer.

Mr Biden ordered some pastries and left a €10 tip for the workers.

“I don’t know why the hell my ancestors left here. It’s beautiful,” he said before departing.

President Joe Biden and Tánaiste Micheal Martin at Carlingford Castle in Co Louth

There was even greater focus on his Irish heritage when he visited the Windsor Bar in Dundalk, where he said Ireland feels like home.

It would not be a Biden visit without a few faux pas, and he was sure to make the mistake of describing Micheál Martin “as a proud son of Louth”.

He also seemed to confuse the Black and Tans with the New Zealand All Blacks when praising his distant cousin, Irish rugby star Rob Kearney.

Biden mentioned Ireland beating New Zealand at Soldier Field in Chicago some years back.

“He was a hell of a rugby player. He beat the hell out of the Black and Tans,” he said.

There is sure to be more of that throughout the week.