Louis Walsh calls for supports for people working in the arts in Budget 2022 after tough 19 months

Louis Walsh has called on the Government to deliver strong supports for those in the arts in tomorrow’s budget.

The music mogul said given that those working in the industry have been among the worst-hit financially, it’s only fair that there are continued grants for them.

“I think everybody needs support in all areas, not just in the music industry but artists in general. Anyone who depends on the arts for a living has to be encouraged and they should be given some kind of a handout. They have had the worst 19 months ever,” he told Independent.ie.

“And it’s probably a great time for people to be creative and do things. But they have to live and to be encouraged. I don’t just mean live music, I mean everything in the arts. They all should be supported, all the creatives. That’s what makes this country a great place. There’s so much happening now in the area of arts and culture and music.”

The Westlife manager said the chart-topping boyband is gearing up to unveil the first single from their new album, their 12th studio album to date.

And in what will be music to the ears of their many fans, he revealed that the Irish foursome will appear on BBC’s hit show Strictly Come Dancing where they will debut their new release, Starlight.

Co-written by British singer-songwriter Tom Grennan, Walsh described it as a strong, up-tempo song and said it’s one of many cracking singles on the forthcoming release.

Speaking ahead of the Junk Kouture final, which will be broadcast live on RTÉ later this year as it continues its partnership with them, he said there is an abundance of talent in Ireland in creative fields.

The recycled fashion competition for second-level students was created by Donegal man Troy Armour. Walsh said he believes the competition could be turned into a “massive TV show”.

“He is going to bring it to other countries around the world like the UAE, Paris and London,” he said.

“The work these children put into it is unreal, it takes a whole year for them to do these designs. These young kids will be the John Rochas and Louise Kennedys of the future. The hours of work that goes into these outfits is just incredible.”