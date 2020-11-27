Louis Vuitton handbags, Rolex watches and Dom Pérignon champagne seized in 142-item €100,000 Dublin raid

Louis Vuitton handbags and travel cases, Rolex watches and bottles of Dom Pérignon champagne were among items seized in a raid in Dublin on Thursday.

Some 142 items with a value in excess of €100,000, which either were stolen or believed to be connected with the proceeds of crime, were seized during the search of an apartment in Dublin 3 yesterday at 7:30pm.

Some of the items recovered by Gardaí in the raid.

Some of the items recovered by Gardaí in the raid.

A Mac computer, numerous Dyson hoovers, large widescreen TVs, Rolex and Cartier watches and eight mobile phones were seized during the course of the search, which also yielded high end clothing and shoes.

Gardaí also seized €32,900 and £2,000 in cash along with the stolen goods and a man in his 30s was arrested.

He is currently detained in Pearse Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí obtained a search warrant for the apartment due to an investigation sparked when they received a report of a fraudulent transaction from a retail premises in Dublin city this Tuesday, which left the business at a loss of over €1,700.

Investigations are ongoing.

Online Editors