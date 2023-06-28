Lotto winner has until Friday to claim prize of €40,000

“There is a Westmeath winner out there who may get a surprise to see that their ticket is actually worth €40,000,” a spokesperson said.

A winner of €40,000 in a recent Lotto draw has just two days left to claim the prize.

If they do not come forward before close of business of Friday, they are no longer eligible to receive their winnings.

The ticket was sold in Westmeath on the day of the draw on April 1 at the Top Oil Service Station on the Longford Road in Mullingar.

The player matched five out of seven winning numbers, earning them a prize of €40,000.

Ticketholders have 90 days from the date of their draw to claim their prize, with a spokesperson from the National Lottery now urging players to carefully check old tickets.

The winning numbers were 11, 24, 27, 34, 42, 44 and the bonus number was 15.

In a final appeal, a spokesperson said: “We are eager to hear from the Lotto 5-4-3-2-1 player who won €40,000 in the 1st of April draw.

"With just two days left until the claim deadline, we are appealing to all of our players who may have purchased a ticket at the Top Oil Service Station on the Longford Road in Mullingar for that particular draw to carefully check their old tickets.

"There is a Westmeath winner out there who may get a surprise to see that their ticket is actually worth €40,000.”

They added: “The claim deadline is fast approaching this Friday, 30th June. If you are the winner, you should sign the back of your ticket and contact our prize claims team as soon as possible on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for you to claim your prize.”

The latest available audited figures show that there was over €17m in unclaimed winnings in 2021.

When a prize expires, it must be utilised for the promotion of the National Lottery.

Typically, around 2pc of ticket sales remain unclaimed in any given year, a spokesperson previously said.

"The National Lottery makes every effort to ensure all prizes are claimed, especially those in the higher tiers,” they added.

“We promote unclaimed prizes in local and national media, on our own digital channels and in-store nationwide to enhance the prospect of unclaimed prizes being collected."