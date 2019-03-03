The luck of the wee county has continued with a second winning Lotto ticket being sold in Louth in the space of a week.

The luck of the wee county has continued with a second winning Lotto ticket being sold in Louth in the space of a week.

Lotto luck of Louth continues as second winning ticket sold in wee county in space of a week

This time a Centra store in Termonfeckin sold the winning ticket for last night's Lotto jackpot of €2,497,727.

The winning numbers are: 1, 3, 7, 27, 31, 44 and bonus number 19.

“I was delighted and thrilled to get the call,” said Ray Madden owner of the store.

There are 38 people working there and staff and customers alike were full of smiles this (Sunday) morning.

“Fair play to whoever won it, I hope it brings them all the luck in the World,” said Catherine Dawson from Termonfeckin.

Another woman who didn’t want to be named said, “it is brilliant it was sold here. I hope it was won by someone local. I have been doing the same numbers since it started and I am not changing them because what is for me won’t pass me but but it wasn’t me who won.”

Melanie Gibney, co-proprietor of the store with Ray, said, “we are thrilled today and we hope it is a local person who won.”

She said there are local syndicates but at the moment they do not know the time it was sold at or if it was a quick pick.

“I would love it to be a local person because we have very loyal customers and it would be great if it was one of them.”

Catherine Kirwan from neighbouring village of Clogherhead said, “It wasn’t me but I am delighted it was sold here. It is great news and I am happy for whoever won it.”

Another Centra store, located in Dromiskin, a few miles from Termonfeckin in Co. Louth, sold Friday night’s €500,000 EuroMillions Plus top prize ticket.

Ray Madden added, “I am friendly with James Hallinan whose Centra shop in Dromiskin sold the EuroMillions Plus winning ticket on Friday night so Centra also has lots of celebrate!”

It has been a very busy two weeks for National Lottery sales rep for the North East, David Woods, with the €175.4 million EuroMillions Jackpot win, Friday’s EuroMillions Plus win and last nights Lotto win all on his patch. He said today: “It has been a brilliant few weeks there is something in the air in this part of the country for sure!”

National Lottery CEO, Dermot Griffin, said: “What an incredible two weeks we have had in the National Lottery! We have created several millioniares with the big EuroMillions jackpot win, two Lotto jackpot wins, a EuroMillions Plus win and a Daily Millions win.”

“Since we launched the enhanced Lotto and Lotto Plus game last September approximately 4.7 million prizes totalling more than €71 million have been won. And the new game has created 12 new millionaires.”

He said almost 30 cent in every Euro spent on National Lottery games goes back to the community in Good Causes in the areas of sport, health, arts, heritage, culture, youth, community and the Irish language. Last year alone more than €227 million was raised, the equivalent of more than €620,000 a day.

Online Editors