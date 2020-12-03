Lotto jackpot of nearly €11m sees Christmas wishes come true

The biggest Lotto jackpot of the year has been won after a lucky ticket holder scooped nearly €11m.

National Lottery chiefs said that there was one winner of the jackpot.

The numbers drawn were: 9,12, 22, 28, 35, 47 and the bonus was 37.

The winning ticket netted €10,780,193, just in time for Christmas. The details of whether the ticket was bought in a store or online have not yet been revealed. It is also not known yet if the bonanza was scooped by one individual or by a syndicate.

There were 21 Match winners in the draw each taking home €1,648.

Separately, a lucky EuroMillions player in west Dublin won €500,000 on Tuesday night’s draw.

The National Lottery is calling on its players who shopped on Tuesday in the Lidl store on the New Nangor Road in Clondalkin, Dublin 22 to check their EuroMillions tickets as someone’s Christmas wishes have come true as they won the top prize of €500,000 on yesterday’s EuroMillions Plus draw.

A spokesperson for the National Lottery said: “As public health restrictions began to lift yesterday ahead of the festive season, one shopper in Clondalkin has given themselves an early, unexpected Christmas present of €500,000.

"We are asking anyone who popped into the Lidl on the Nangor Road for their shopping yesterday to check their tickets to see have they won this amazing prize.”

This is the 26th EuroMillions Plus top prize of €500,000 won in Ireland so far this year with all 26 wins totalling €13m.

There was no winner of the €178,983,729 EuroMillions jackpot which rolls over to €200m on Friday.

The Lottery spokesperson said: “While there was no winner of last night’s EuroMillions jackpot of €178,983,729, more than 70,000 players in Ireland were prize winners so we are calling on everyone across the country, particularly in Clondalkin, Dublin 22, to check their tickets.

" If you are this lucky winner please sign the back of the ticket and get in touch with the National Lottery claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and we will make arrangements for you to get your prize”.

Another prize worth €38,435 was won on last night’s main EuroMillions draw in Co. Offaly after a player matched five numbers. This winning Quick Pick ticket was sold yesterday at the Circle K Service Station on Arden Road, Tullamore, Co Offaly.

