Lotto confirms lucky €12.7m jackpot winner is a Kilkenny local

The €12.7m Lotto win has been the talk of the town

The National Lottery have received the winning ticket and have confirmed a Kilkenny person has won the €12.7 million Lotto.

The National Lottery received a call late yesterday evening from the ticket holder.

A spokesperson for the National Lottery said, “We verified the ticket this morning and the process is underway for them to be paid by post”.

The shop which sold the winning ticket is a “relatively small” Kilkenny city retailer.

"We haven’t actually told the retailer yet,” said a spokesperson from the National Lottery, who added the store will be notified this evening at 6pm and store will be named at 9am tomorrow morning.

"With Covid restrictions we want to be very careful with how we manage that,” said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson said they haven’t spoken to the winner yet about what they wish to share, but is is a “Kilkenny ticket holder”.

"We’re not sure if it is going to be a single or a syndicate win”, they added.

The lotto ticket was not a quick pick ticket and the lucky winner picked the winning numbers themselves.

It is not known if the winner is a man or a woman, but the winner has been told to “go away and get some legal financial advice before we officially start the process”, said the spokesperson.

“A win of this magnitude there will be a lot of implications in terms of financial and legal business,” they added.

