Lotto chiefs reveal shop where €4.2m winning ticket sold as lucky player urged to come forward

One lucky punter scooped the jackpot totalling €4,257,050 in the midweek National Lottery draw, and Lotto chiefs have finally pinpointed the shop and county in which the winning ticket was sold.

The holder of the ticket, which was bought in Centra on Station Road in Mohill, Co Leitrim, is now being urged to come forward.

The winning numbers were 4, 11, 17, 18, 25, 32 and the bonus number was 9.

The player is the 25th National Lottery millionaire of 2023 and the ninth Lotto Jackpot winner of the year following wins in Limerick (2), Dublin (2), Meath, Donegal, Westmeath and Louth.

Today's News in 90 seconds - August 11th

Store owner Eugene Baxter said: “Ah it’s just brilliant, never in our wildest dreams could we have imagined that a simple trip to our Centra shop could lead to such a life-changing moment for one of our customers. We’ve never had a win this big in Mohill and its incredible to think that we played a part in someone’s journey to a €4.2 million fortune. We’re absolutely thrilled for the winner and I’m sure the entire community will be sharing in this excitement over the next couple of days.”

The National Lottery is urging Lotto players in Leitrim to check their tickets as Wednesday’s top prize winner is yet to make contact.

The newest National Lottery millionaire is advised to sign the back of their ticket, which is now worth over €4.2 million, and keep it safe. The winner should contact the National Lottery Prize Claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to collect their prize.

Meanwhile, tonight’s EuroMillions draw is set to see one player in Ireland become the 26th National Lottery millionaire of the year with a special ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ in which ten players will win €5,000, with one of them scooping €1million.