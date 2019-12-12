Lottery left €180,000 in prizes off scratch cards by mistake

National Lottery chiefs have issued an unprecedented apology for a "human error" that led to €180,000 worth of top prizes being left off four scratch card panels since 2014.

Premier Lotteries Ireland (PLI), which operates the National Lottery, discovered its own error last month in which three prize panels worth €50,000 each in the 'Congratulations' scratch card and one panel worth €30,000 in the 'Diamond Bingo Doubler' scratch card were omitted from games since PLI took over the lottery licence in 2014.

"We are deeply sorry for these errors which should have been fixed before the games went on sale. We are committed to ensuring that our players are always treated fairly. New controls are now in place to ensure this does not happen again," National Lottery CEO Andrew Algeo said in a statement last night.

He stressed that the missing prizes represent just 0.01pc of all prize money since 2014 and that the €180,000 in prize money will be up for grabs through a New Year's Special Draw on January 6.

