A lamp up for sale at the Victor Mee Auctions Iconic Nightlife Sale. Photo: Victor Mee

Interior pieces from some of Dublin city’s most iconic hotels, pubs and nightclubs are about to go under the hammer.

Victor Mee Auctions’ Iconic Dublin Nightlife Sale will offer bidders the chance to own interior pieces including lighting, bar fixtures and chairs and sofas from some of the city’s best-known hotspots.

These include the Trinity Hotel, the George and Howl at the Moon nightclubs, among many others.

The two-day sale is due to take place on May 15 and 16.

Many of the furniture and interior pieces set to appear at auction have been collected from the establishments after many years of renovations.

Auctioneer Victor Mee said: “This sale has been in the works for many years and we are so excited to finally get the opportunity to bring the lots to auction in just a matter of weeks.

“It has been many years since we have hosted an interiors sale featuring so many iconic and famous interiors pieces and we are certain that there will be bidders tuning in online from around the world.”

Bidders will have the chance to bring a touch of opulent French design into their homes or hospitality venues, with several lots going to auction from Dublin’s Café en Seine.

Café en Seine lots on offer as part of the sale include Versailles-inspired walnut bevel glass chandeliers and handmade and painted ceramic Italian urns and planters, adorned with traditional European lemon decorations.

Also part of the Café en Seine lots will be a traditional Brunswick bar. Bronze lights, fittings and fixtures as well as leather sofas and chairs from Dublin’s Trinity Hotel will also feature.

Most of the lighting and the Brunswick bars appearing in the auction were bought from famous auction houses in Atlanta – Red Baron Auctions & Antiques and Great Gatsby’s Auction Gallery – and are expected to generate interest from around the world.

The George will also play its part in the sale, lighting up the auction block with its bronze outdoor lighting fixtures and spotlights.