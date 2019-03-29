Lost generation of young children in homeless crisis

A whole generation of children is suffering from shame and insecurity as a result of homelessness as their number soars to nearly 4,000, a charity has warned.

A whole generation of children is suffering from shame and insecurity as a result of homelessness as their number soars to nearly 4,000, a charity has warned.

Barnardos has hit out at the "alarming" number of youngsters now in homeless accommodation as figures yesterday revealed 3,784 youngsters, of 10,264 people in total, were in that position.

"No child should be forced to spend any time without a home and it is simply not right that in our society thousands of children are spending months, even years, without a home," said its CEO Suzanne Connolly yesterday.

She said boredom, insecurity and feelings of loss or shame were common in children in homeless accommodation.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney was yesterday challenged to "fess up" and admit the Rebuilding Ireland plan he launched as housing minister isn't working.

And minister Katherine Zappone came under fire as the figure for children in emergency accommodation continues to rise.

Fianna Fáil deputy leader Dara Calleary told the Dáil there is "sadness and anger" at the latest statistics.

The Government was also heavily criticised by Sinn Féin, and People Before Profit TD, Richard Boyd Barrett, who said the Government should be "ashamed of themselves".

Mr Coveney, hit back and arguing progress is being made and that it's "important to deal with the facts as well as the emotion."

Mr Calleary told Mr Coveney that "despite the spin" the homeless numbers have increased "under your watch".

In July 2016 - when Rebuilding Ireland was launched - there were 6,500 homeless but this was now above 10,000.

Mr Calleary said: "It was your plan, it is your Government's plan and, as with everything your Government does, it was it was based and founded on spin and no substance."

The Fianna Fáil Mayo TD asked Mr Coveney to "finally fess up" that the Rebuilding Ireland plan is not working.

Mr Coveney said there are more family hubs being provided - though these were a temporary solution and families needed home.

"We are trying to fix a fundamentally broken market that collapsed during a property and banking crisis," the Tánaiste said.

He also insisted the number of people being taken out of homeless is "higher than ever before".

The Government had given more power to the Residential Tenancies Board and increased the number of "rent pressure zones", he said.

Earlier, Solidarity TD Mick Barry said the Government didn't deserve to be in power due to the rise in child homelessness.

He put it to Children's Minister Ms Zappone that 18 month ago when there were around 2,400 children in emergency accommodation

Ms Zappone said it "should be a wake-up call".

Irish Independent