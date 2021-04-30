| 9.2°C Dublin

‘Lost children’ of partition: welcome to the Republic’s most Protestant village

One hundred years ago, Drum was one of those settlements that found itself on the ‘wrong’ side of the border by a quirk of history. Kim Bielenberg visits the Co Monaghan village

Community leader Angela Graham in Drum, Co Monaghan. Photo by David Conachy Expand
An accordion band parades past the village&rsquo;s now-disused pub in pre-Covid times Expand
Rev Ray Carscadden Expand

Kim Bielenberg Twitter Email

It is easy to get lost in the gently rolling hills of Co Monaghan as you make your way to Drum along roads with grass growing down the middle.

Locals have been known to boast that the village is further away than the back of beyond.

