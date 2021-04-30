‘Lost children’ of partition: welcome to the Republic’s most Protestant village

It is easy to get lost in the gently rolling hills of Co Monaghan as you make your way to Drum along roads with grass growing down the middle.

Locals have been known to boast that the village is further away than the back of beyond.

When you eventually arrive, you would be forgiven for believing that you had strayed off course into a unionist enclave across the border in east Fermanagh.

There’s a gospel hall run by the Brethren in the middle of the village; a large Presbyterian church close to the house of worship of the Church of Ireland; and if that is not enough, there is another Free Presbyterian church nearby.

These Protestant churches are supplemented by no fewer than three Orange lodges, a Protestant accordion band and a Royal Black Preceptory. The latter is an elite unit that is regarded as “the most senior of the loyal orders”; to gain entry you must be an advanced-level Orangeman.

There is no Catholic church here, and no Catholic school, let alone a GAA club or a pub serving creamy pints.

Read More

The only school is under the patronage of the Presbyterian Church, the most dominant religion in these parts, and the children are taught about their Ulster Scots heritage as well as learning Irish.

Drum is by some distance the most Protestant village in the Republic, and it clings proudly to its traditions.

One hundred years ago on May 3, it was one of those settlements that found itself by a quirk of history on the ‘wrong’ side of the border when partition divided the country — with a line criss-crossing the map that now seems quite arbitrary.

This sense of being a lost village stranded in the ‘Free State’ has shaped the outlook of the people ever since.

Angela Graham, who grew up in Drum, says: “There is an intergenerational feeling of righteous anger, indignation and a sense that we were abandoned by the unionists.”

It is easy to forget now that unionism was once an all-Ireland movement, led by a Dubliner Edward Carson.

Protestants in this corner of Monaghan still hoped early in the last century that Home Rule could be resisted.

According to Graham, the Protestant people of Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal had faith in their unionist leaders at the time.

“They did not believe they would be left out when Ireland was partitioned. They thought that there would be a nine-county Ulster in Northern Ireland.” But gradually, the loyalists of Monaghan realised that the game was up, and they were no longer going to be part of plans for a separate Northern Ireland state.

In the trade-off at the end of the War of Independence, Monaghan and two other Ulster counties were eventually to be included in the Free State.

“One night in 1922, my grandfather and the people of Drum went to bed as British citizens, and when they woke up they were Irish,” says Angela Graham. “Nobody gave them a choice in the matter. We are sometimes referred to as ‘Carson’s lost children’.”

Drum is a neat little village at the top of a hill, surrounded by small farms that lead down to little lakes on three sides. Like many other towns and villages of its size in rural Ireland, it is fighting for its survival.

Last orders

Graham proudly tells me about the village’s good showing in the Tidy Towns competition and shows me the Wee Drummers playschool, run by Drum Development Association.

The little pre-school is one of the few signs of life on the deserted street during a period when even the churches must remain closed.

Across the road, the post office has been shut for a few years, but remains intact, as if waiting for a new occupant to move in. “It was a great blow when it closed, because it was the social hub,” Graham says.

Just up the street, she shows me the building that housed John Anderson’s pub, a long-closed establishment once run by Ireland’s most reluctant publican, Bertie Anderson.

Anderson inherited the pub from his mother, but seemed to disapprove of drinking alcohol, so limited his opening hours to two nights a week — Wednesday and Saturday, and strictly never on the Sabbath.

Graham says: “He didn’t really want people in the pub, he didn’t want them drinking, and there were no women allowed.”

The pub called last orders a few years back, but the building in which Anderson plied his trade is being restored and the new owners hope to reopen it as a café and offer guest accommodation.

Expand Close An accordion band parades past the village’s now-disused pub in pre-Covid times / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp An accordion band parades past the village’s now-disused pub in pre-Covid times

Who knows? Drum could be become a tourist attraction for the visitor curious about its Protestant customs.

Graham, who runs a family resource centre in nearby Clones, says that decades ago there would have been many more people living in or around the village.

As a girl, she used to walk with her mother around the farm to feed the cattle, and she would ask about the derelict houses scattered around the neighbourhood and asked where the occupants had gone.

Her mother could tell her where each family had gone. Many fled over the border after partition, while others emigrated to England, Canada or the United States.

Some must have felt that Home Rule would inevitably become Rome rule.

“A lot of families moved to Fermanagh or Armagh,” Graham says. “They were not well off — small farmers mostly — and there was no silver spoon. Many people left because of the deprived economic state of the country.”

The Troubles brought new pressures to the Protestants in Border areas such as Drum, and life during that period could be difficult.

“Here it was not just a story on the television,” Graham says. “It was very real.”

Unlike most Protestants further south, who tended to be more middle class, Border protestants maintained contacts with Northern Ireland and often had close relatives there.

“A lot of our families had relatives in the RUC, the Ulster Defence Regiment and the Prison Service,” Graham says. “They couldn’t come back over the border, because they were seen as legitimate targets of the IRA. That made family life very difficult for things like travelling to weddings and funerals.

“Of course, I realised that the existence of the Ulster Defence Regiment was hard on Catholic neighbours as well, because they were able to stop people.”

The Troubles came close to home when the Monaghan Protestant senator Billy Fox, who had served as a Fine Gael TD, was shot dead by the IRA in 1974.

During the Troubles, a veil of silence fell over the village and locals were reluctant to talk about what was happening. The motto seemed to be: “Whatever you say, say nothing.”

“People were wary of saying anything and they still are now,” Graham says. “It is not easy for me to speak to you now because I could attract a lot of criticism even today.”

According to Graham, in Border communities there is still a lot of suspicion and wariness.

“There is a nice veneer of politeness that we can all do, but don’t be scratching at it too much because we don’t want to tell you too much about how we are feeling, or how much sectarianism can hurt.”

She believes that sectarianism is one of the evils of border society and that both sides engage in it. “It’s a two-way street,” she says.

Graham has been involved in cross-Border peace initiatives, but she says that not everybody is enthusiastic. Some would dismiss it or sneer at this kind of activity, preferring to stick to their own community.

In previous generations, the Protestant and Catholic populations led parallel lives, going to their own dances — and mixed marriages could be frowned upon.

At the same time, there could be generous gestures, with stories of local farmers returning across the Border from celebrations of the Twelfth of July to find that their hay had been baled for them.

There continues to be a certain reticence, but the local Protestant population has gradually become more confident about putting its traditions on public display.

Graham has been in the local Drum accordion band since the age of 12, and loves the fact that it brings people from different age groups together. It gives her a sense of belonging.

“We play mainly Scottish music and gospel — anything with a good beat,” she says. “It ties in with our faith.”

Officially, there have been no public Orange parades in Cavan and Monaghan since the IRA occupied the nearby Cavan town of Cootehill before a procession by the Royal Black Institution in 1931. But in Drum they have a parade in all but name at its annual Protestant picnic.

This is not the sort of picnic where you put a hamper out on a rug for cucumber sandwiches and a flask of tea in the open air. Up to 2,000 people gather in the village as marching bands from across Ulster parade up and down the street.

“My mother told me that the event has its origins in church picnics, where there were fun and games, and donkey races, with home baking and teas,” Graham says.

“But by the time I was growing up, the bands had become more important. It was very small in the Troubles, but gradually it has got bigger.”

Among those in attendance at the annual “picnic” is the local minister and Fine Gael TD Heather Humphreys, whose Presbyterian family from Drum is steeped in Orange traditions.

Her grandfather Robert James Stewart was one of 12,000 Monaghan men who signed the Ulster Covenant in 1912 opposing Home Rule for Ireland.

What would her ancestor make of her government role as the chief organiser of centenary commemorations of the Easter Rising in 2016?

Humphreys describes herself as “a proud Ulsterwoman, a Protestant and an Irish republican”. She has said that when she speaks of republicanism, she means it “in its truest sense: equality, fraternity and liberty”.

Sermons

Ian Paisley caused a stir in these parts when he started a “foreign mission” in Drum, setting up a Free Presbyterian church just outside the village in the early 1970s.

The present minister there, Ray Carscadden, welcomed me to the church this week and told me of the local congregation of 50 Free Presbyterians.

In this remote rural location, where the only sounds are birdsong and the odd intrusion of a distant tractor, it is hard to imagine the mild-mannered minister conjuring up fire and brimstone sermons of the sort delivered by Paisley.

The Rev Carscadden says relations with the local Catholic population are good.

When Paisley visited in previous decades, the situation was a lot more tense and he was accompanied by tight security, with soldiers patrolling nearby.

Expand Close Rev Ray Carscadden / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Rev Ray Carscadden

The tranquillity of the area was momentarily interrupted in 1999, when the church was attacked by an arsonist, causing extensive damage. By the time the then minister of the church arrived on the scene, its white dash walls were blackened and windows were smashed, while thick blankets of smoke billowed into the sky.

There was much speculation in the area about the motive for the attack. Occasionally there have been attacks on Protestant churches and halls in the area by vandals.

“I have talked to people here about what happened and they would say that it was not a sectarian attack,” the Rev Carscadden says.

The minister, who comes from Brookeborough, Co Fermanagh, says that the relations have become more ‘normalised’ since the end of the Troubles.

“When I came here three years ago, people were mainly concerned about what would happen with Brexit,” said the Rev Carscadden.

“You had dairy farmers who were concerned about their milk being transported across the Border.”

Back in the centre of the village, Graham is keen to present a positive message from Drum.

Surrounded by the tulips in her mother’s garden overlooking the lake, she regrets that she cannot invite me in for tea and apple tart as the pandemic precautions still prevail.

She looks forward to a time when things get back to normal and the village can host its famous picnic again.