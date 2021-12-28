Lost and found: the scooters, lamp shades and teddy bears left on buses

You’d be surprised what people leave behind them on a bus.

Small things might fall out of your pockets and you wouldn’t notice, but giant teddy bears, lamp shades, guitars and suitcases are things you would think are surely too big to miss.

And if you needed a crutch to get on the bus, you would think you might need it to get back off again?

Maybe there was a miracle performed on the 46A and nobody noticed.

The man in charge of the Dublin Bus lost property office behind what was once Clerys department store on O’Connell Street is Seán Hyland.

Read More

He started with the company as a bus conductor 38 years ago but has been reuniting passengers with their lost bits and bobs for 25 years now.

And as times change, so do the things people leave behind them.

“It used to be sums of cash, but people don’t carry much money anymore so it’s the likes of Revolut cards and Leap cards that get handed in now,” said Seán.

“People losing their mobile phones has been a regular occurrence, we have boxes of them, but the one thing we are seeing a lot of now that is quite a new trend is the charging cases for electronic ear buds,” he added.

“We learn a lot from people that come to collect things. One lady told us that many ear bud cases can be tracked to where they were last used when the case is opened, a bit like the ‘find my iPhone’ app.

“So now when we get an ear bud box we open it for a few minutes, and if the owner has it registered it sends out a signal and they can trace it to here.

“We try to turn on phones, and sometimes we have to give them a quick charge, and that can help the owners locate them.”

Dublin Bus holds on to lost property for two months, and if the items are not claimed, they are distributed to different charities or disposed of. There are racks of backpacks in the office, and boxes of phones, wallets, reading glasses, bank cards, Leap cards, keys, gloves and jackets.

A good number of umbrellas are still found on buses, and another common item now is children’s scooters.

“I don’t know how people forget them, but they do. We recently had a call from a woman who had left a wooden-framed scooter on a bus, and we had it here.

“She came in and collected it and then it was left on a bus again the next day and ended up back here again. It’s still here,” Seán said with a laugh.

“When a driver finds an item on a bus, or a passenger hands something to them that they found on a seat, they fill out a tag and attach it to it, and it gets brought to their bus depot. All the items are put in a bag there and delivered to us, and then we start trying to get each thing back to its owner. If it’s something urgent like medication, and a person rings us and tells us they have just left it behind them on a bus, we can send a call out and try to locate the driver and find it that way, but other than that we have people ringing or emailing us about something they’ve lost, or we will search the item for some sort of ID.

“A few years ago a tourist left a bag on a bus and it ended up here and we were able to get it back to him. There was a couple of thousand euro and an engagement ring in it. He had planned to rent a camper van and propose to his girlfriend, so it was good that it all went well for him.

“Another time there was a wallet found with a lot of cash in it and the owner was shocked to find it was all still in it when it was handed in to us. He took €200 out of it and asked us to give it to the driver.

“There’s sometimes a bit of detective work involved in tracing people, but at the end of the day we have your item and we want you to get it back.

“With the pandemic there was a big drop in passenger numbers so there was less lost property coming in to us, but it’s starting to grow again, especially since the pubs and clubs opened again.”