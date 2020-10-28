Loss of USB key with sexual abuse case info among 130 data breaches

The breaches included the loss of a USB key containing personal data relating to the investigation into allegations of sexual abuse. Stock photo

A TOTAL of 130 data protection breaches involving sensitive information held by the Department of Justice and Equality were reported last year - more than three times the number that occurred in 2018.

The breaches included the loss of a USB key containing personal data relating to the investigation into allegations of sexual abuse by former sports coach Bill Kenneally, known as the Hickson Commission.

The encrypted device was lost in transit along a 1.5km route between two department buildings on Hanover Street and Haddington Road in Dublin. It was never recovered.

DEAD

Another breach occurred when the Probation Service sent an appointment letter to a man's son who had been dead for 12 years.

The mistake occurred after details relating to a client with the same name as the deceased was wrongly inserted into a case tracking system.

In a separate incident, an email titled "Litigation files for the attention of the Government: November 2019 report" was accidentally sent to someone at "another civil service organisation", according to department records.

The file attached to the email contained details of "sensitive High Court cases" and the potential implications of each legal action.

Separately, a USB key containing "evidential material" relating to an international criminal investigation was lost last year after it was delivered to the wrong address in another jurisdiction by a courier company. It had been sent by the department's Criminal Mutual Assistance and Extradition section.

A data protection breach also occurred when notes from a Parole Board interview were accidentally emailed to an external public service organisation as a result of an "autofill" error in the email application.

The records, which were released under freedom of information laws, provide details of another incident in which an applicant for naturalisation had to have her permission to remain in the state renewed for six months after the department posted her passport to the wrong address.

Data protection breaches were also recorded in relation to the theft or loss of mobile phones from Probation Service workers on 11 occasions in 2019, compared to six phones reported lost or stolen by staff in all other sections of the department.

A further 50 data protection breaches were recorded during the first five months of 2020, which included an email containing details of all amounts paid to the department's legal panel being accidentally sent to every member of the panel.

"The Department of Justice and Equality processes significant volumes of personal data on a daily basis and has systems and processes in place to protect the data processed," said a spokesman for the department.

"All reported breaches are investigated with a view to minimising any potential impact on data subjects involved and, where appropriate, establishing the corrective action required."

He said that the majority of breaches recorded were categorised as "low" or "negligible" risk, and added that the single most common cause of personal data breaches was "human error".

Herald