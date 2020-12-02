Losing job gave Jillian the push to start own business

Jillian Morkan set up her own business selling designer vintage handbags in lockdown, after losing her full-time job.

She had worked in marketing but as the pandemic hit, the 41-year-old found herself out of work in March.

Taking a leap of faith, she set up her dream business, Legacyhandbags.com, while at home and she is now aiming to make the website her full-time career.

Ms Morkan, from Ballyboughal in north Co Dublin, said: “I went to Japan for the World Cup in October last year and noticed there was a massive market for pre-loved designer bags.

“I came back and it stayed with me. I like my bags but I don’t want to pay full price. I want a good deal.

“I thought I’d come back and set something up but I was sitting on my hands. Then I lost my job in March.

“I thought this is the time, I need to get my finger out. I had nothing to lose, so I did it.

“I worked on my own website and I was approved for a trading online voucher and the Local Enterprise Office in Swords has been brilliant.”

The fledgling entrepreneur had been paying €400-a-month for after-school care for her daughter Lucy (10). However starting her own business meant she could do the school run and work.

“I decided I wanted to be able to drop my daughter to school and pick her up,” Ms Morkan said.

“And that’s hard with an office job. It just felt this was really the right time to start my own business.

“It will always be a scary time to set a business up. But I don’t think anyone has a job for life anymore, apart from maybe a civil servant, so why not start something yourself?

“There’s a mortgage to pay and I am lucky I have a partner because I didn’t see this coming.

“But now I’m working at my own business, something I’m really passionate about and have so much knowledge on.

“I don’t pay after-school fees anymore, there’s no commuting costs. And social media is really helping get the name out there.”

She thanked Samantha Kelly, who runs Women Inspire, a business network for women and the Local Enterprise Office for advice as she got started.

Ms Morkan has even started filming herself for promotional videos with the designer handbags. And one unlikely star of the show is her new cat, Lola, who has been getting attention from customers.

“She just keeps appearing in the videos and people get in touch asking me about her. She’s a great colleague.

“I’m planning to do pop-up shops but with Covid, that might not be til next year,” she said.

“But so far, so good online."

