Lorry driver arrested as €6m worth of cannabis and cocaine seized at Dublin Port

Revenue officers seized 93 kilos of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €1.9 million and 62 kilos of cocaine with an estimated value of €4.3 million. Credit: Revenue

Drugs worth €6.2m have been seized at Dublin Port today, including 93kg of herbal cannabis and 62kg of cocaine.

The drugs, which were found after a curtain sided trailer travelling from Rotterdam into Dublin Port was searched, total over €6m, with the herbal cannabis estimated to be worth €1.9 million and cocaine believed to be worth €4.3m.

Revenue officers were assisted by a mobile x-ray scanner and detector dog Robbie and discovered the drugs hidden within a number of hot water cylinders.

A Northern Ireland based haulier was arrested at Dublin Port by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and a UK registered truck and trailer were also seized by Revenue officers.

Investigations are ongoing, according to Revenue.



"If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295," said a spokeperson.

Online Editors