Lord Mayor to meet gardaí over Cork protests that shut library at weekend

Politicians and senior gardaí are to meet in Cork over an escalating protest about LGBTQ+ reading material that last weekend forced the closure of Cork Library.

Cork City Council ordered the closure of the Grand Parade library on Saturday amid fears a protest on the street outside could impact both staff and customers.

An ongoing protest campaign has been staged by ultra-conservative and far-right groups who object to specific reading material being available in the library.

They claimed that it was immoral and against the Constitution that highly sexualised reading material was available to underage readers.

Protestors claimed the material involved was pornographic and the demonstrations would continue until it was removed.

Library staff have been subjected to harassment, intimidation, being filmed without their permission and even having books torn up in front of them in a protest campaign stretching over several weeks.

Counter-protests have been staged by trade unions, civil rights and left wing groups.

Now, the Lord Mayor of Cork, Councillor Kieran McCarthy, will meet senior gardaí this week in a bid to ease tensions over the issue.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has already hit out at the protests – warning that lessons from the past about censorship and intolerance need to be remembered.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin said that some of the protests amounted to "vigilantism". He also warned that Ireland could not allow a return to the days of censorship that blighted a significant part of the 20th century.

Mr Martin said it was clear that some far-right agitators simply wanted to provoke a reaction and achieve notoriety. He praised the "intelligence-led" handling of the matter by the gardaí.

Protesters at the anti-LGBTQ+ rally on Saturday mounted a banner across the entrance to the library that read: "There are only two genders: male and female."

It was erected without permission and taken down later that day.

Councillor McCarthy said it was unacceptable that such a vital facility as the Cork library should be forced to close because of "harassment by a very small minority".

"I will be meeting with senior gardaí this week calling for a stop to such horrific harassment."

Trade union Fórsa warned that horrified library staff had been called "paedophiles" and "groomers".

Journalists who reported on the protest have also been targeted in social media postings.

The trade union said it was now very concerned for the health and safety of library workers who had been left deeply upset by the protests.