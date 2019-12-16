Lord Mayor shocked over photo with convicted paedophile at charity event
Dublin Lord Mayor Paul McAuliffe has expressed his shock after being photographed next to a predatory paedophile at a charity event for special needs children.
Images from the annual Taxi Drivers' Special Children's Day in September show child abuser Johnny Walker posing alongside the Lord Mayor and several others at the event which Walker helped to organise.
The 84-year-old was jailed for three years last week for the sexual assault of his daughter over the course of 10 years.
Mr McAuliffe said he did not know Walker nor was he aware of the charges he was facing.
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
"I was very shocked when I read about his crimes and I can imagine many people from the charity were just as surprised," he said.
"This just goes to show that people who are willing to injure children are in every walk of life. It's very welcome that we have very strong child protection policies in place and hopefully the children who benefit from events like these don't suffer.
"The Dublin Taxi Drivers' Day Out is something that the Dublin Lord Mayor has supported for about 50 years. It's an event which brings children with disabilities and disadvantaged backgrounds together for a day out."
Mr McAuliffe said he would contact the organisers of the event before committing to any future involvement.
Last year, Walker was pictured on an open-top bus at the children's event. Walker was honoured with a lifetime achievement award by the Irish Soccer Referees Society three weeks ago - five days before he was convicted on all 40 counts of indecent assault.
Irish Independent