Lord Mayor shocked over photo with convicted paedophile at charity event

Dublin Lord Mayor Paul McAuliffe has expressed his shock after being photographed next to a predatory paedophile at a charity event for special needs children.

Images from the annual Taxi Drivers' Special Children's Day in September show child abuser Johnny Walker posing alongside the Lord Mayor and several others at the event which Walker helped to organise.

The 84-year-old was jailed for three years last week for the sexual assault of his daughter over the course of 10 years.

Mr McAuliffe said he did not know Walker nor was he aware of the charges he was facing.

