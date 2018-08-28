Lord Mayor of Dublin, Nial Ring, has been "given the freedom of the city" as campaigners presented him with a bicycle two weeks after he parked his official car in a bike lane.

Lord Mayor of Dublin, Nial Ring, has been "given the freedom of the city" as campaigners presented him with a bicycle two weeks after he parked his official car in a bike lane.

Lord Mayor presented with bicycle two weeks after parking car in bike lane

Members of Dublin Cycling Campaign raised funds to buy the Independent councillor his own Dutch-style bike in response to his controversial choice of parking spot.

Mr Ring received some backlash from cyclists for parking his vehicle in the cycling lane on O'Connell Street during a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

He apologised on Twitter, saying: "Just back from O'Connell Street to check and I can confirm that the Lord Mayor car (my car) WAS parked in a Cycle Lane as tweeted by @dublincycling . I hold my hands up - it was wrong. I apologise sincerely. Mea culpa, sorry, ta brón orm. It will not happen again!"

Today, he was presented with a bike, along with a saddle bag and lock, outside the Mansion House on Dawson Street.

Green Party councillor Ciaran Cuffe and Met Éireann forecaster Joanna Donnelly were in attendance at the event.

In a press release about the presentation, Dublin Cycling Campaign said tongue-in-cheek that the Lord Mayor would be "given the freedom of the city".

Speaking about the bike, Mr Ring said: "This bike will prove to be an invaluable asset to myself and I’m delighted to accept this lovely gift from the Dublin Cycling Campaign.

Dublin City Council has provided more cycle lanes and other bike parking facilities which has led to increased numbers of Dubliners cycling around the city. Over the next year Dublin City Council will host the great Dublin Bike Ride and International Velo City Cycling Conference. Beidh mé ar mo rothar!"

Online Editors