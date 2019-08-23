Lord Mayor of Dublin pens a letter to Kerry Mayor hinting of five-in-a-row win

The Mayor of Dublin has written a hilarious letter to the Mayor of Kerry teasing of a five-in-a-row win ahead of next weekend's much anticipated clash between the Kingdom and the Blues in the All-Ireland football final.

Paul McAuliffe, the Lord Mayor of Dublin, wrote the letter to Mayor of Kerry, Niall Kelleher, which he shared on social media.

As the match takes place September 1 in Croke Park in Dublin, the Dublin Mayor decided to invite the Kerry Mayor to stay in his official residence, the Mansion House in Dawson Street, for the weekend.

As he pens the invite to Mayor Kelleher and his wife, the letter s is replaced with the number 5, boldly hinting of a five-in-a-row win for the Dubs.

"There i5 5ure to be plenty of banter between your kingdom and my city ahead of the Men5 All Ireland Football Final," the letter reads.

"But banter a5ide we are a city of welcome5 and it would be my plea5ure to have you and your wife 5tay a5 our gue5t5 in the Man5ion Hou5e that weekend," it adds.

Mr McAuliffe signs his name before adding, firmly tongue in cheek, "p.s. 5orry about all the typo5".

"A quick note to the Mayor of Kerry ahead of the men's All Ireland," Mr McAuliffe said on social media as he posted his letter.

While Mr Kelleher has not yet responded to the letter publicly, amused commentators joined in on the joke.

"5omething 5pecial," wrote one commentator.

"He got some in a row there but the Kingdom might have something to say about that," wrote another.

