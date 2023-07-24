Lord Mayor of Dublin calls for ‘urgent response’ to address anti-social behaviour

The Lord Mayor of Dublin has said an urgent response is needed to address the anti-social behaviour in the city centre in recent weeks.

Daithí de Róiste said the “number one message” is that there is a need for high visibility policing on the streets of Dublin.

This follows the serious assault of a 57-year-old American tourist on Talbot Street on Wednesday night.

Stephen Termini, from Buffalo in New York, remains in intensive care at Beaumont Hospital.

A 14-year-old boy appeared before a special sitting of the Children’s Court yesterday charged with assault causing harm.

The youth was released on bail and will appear before the court again on Thursday.

Assistant Garda Commissioner Angela Willis will meet with Dublin City Council’s joint policing committee later today to examine the policing model in the capital.

Mr de Róiste is the chair of the city’s joint policing committee. He believes that Dublin is a safe city, but the perception is that it’s unsafe at the moment and there is a lot of “anti-social behaviour on the streets”.

“We have a real issue in terms of what’s happening on the streets of our capital city at the moment, and we need all the agencies but in particular the gardaí to do a lot more,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“We see these incidences in recent weeks and it’s simply not good enough and we need an urgent response to address this.

“There were 615 gardaí last month in Dublin North Central Division, so that’s one of the highest crime rates in the country.

“That’s 24 fewer than the start of the year and that’s a real, real issue in terms of what we had.

“Also, we hear over the past week that we’ve more guards coming out of Templemore. There are 222 recruits being sworn in but that’s versus 150 that retired and 59 that have resigned.

“So, there’s a net increase of about 13 guards, we need a lot more to make Dublin a much safer place both for people coming into the city from abroad but also for ordinary Dubliners coming in to enjoy the city.”

Mr de Róiste said removing the maximum recruitment age limit of 35 is “definitely something to be looked at”.

“Maybe we should start making it more enticing for people to go into An Garda Síochána to make a career out of it,” he said.

He added that the council is working in order to make the city a more “vibrant and cleaner” place to live and do business in.

“Safety is a real problem, and I don’t think safety and cleanliness go hand in hand together,” he said.

Mr de Róiste said if the council is unsatisfied with the response it gets at the committee meeting this evening, the next step will be to call in Justice Minister Helen McEntee.

“I do think this is a problem that rests with the Minister for Justice,” he said.

He added that Ms McEntee was “flanked by about 20 people and loads of senior gardaí” when she visited Store Street Station on Friday.

“Of course, the city is going to be really safe when you have all the cameras in tow. I would also say if you walk around the city late at night on your own there is that kind of feeling that it’s not a good place to be and we need to address that urgently,” he said.

